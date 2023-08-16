Trevian Kutti Doubles Down On Trump Support After Being Included In Georgia Indictment

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of All Skinfok Ain’t Kinfolk and Some of Them Are KKKinfolk, a Black Trump supporter who is included in the former President’s latest indictment is still fiercely supporting her MAGA cult leader like she’s the last violinist still playing on the sinking Titanic.

Former R. Kelly and Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti is one of 18 alleged allies of Donald Trump who are co-defendants in Trump’s RICO indictment in which he and his band of MAGA marauders are accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia illegally.

MORE: Here Are All The Criminal Cases Involving Former President Donald Trump

Kutti stands accused of joining fellow sunken Trump-humper Harrison Floyd in showing up at the home of Black election worker Ruby Freeman and using the threat of law enforcement to coerce Freeman into confessing to election fraud in Georgia that even Rudy Giuliani has finally admitted did not happen.

Still, Kutti appears to be very surprised her MAGA massa is in so much legal trouble.

“TRUMP has 4 indictments in 4 different jurisdictions. 91 criminal counts. 2 impeachments,” Kutti tweeted Wednesday. “Yet, 90 million Americans will vote for him in 2024. What does that say about Democrats, Republicans and our justice system in this country? FUHK ALL YOU WRAT BASTRRDS. #Trump2024“

Now, to be clear, I actually agree with Kutti on this (outside of the hashtag, of course), except she appears to be using the wrong inflection.

It should be more like: TRUMP HAS 4 INDICTMENTS IN 4 JURISDICTIONS! 91 CRIMINAL COUNTS! 2 IMPEACHMENTS! YET, 90 MILLION AMERICANS WILL VOTE FOR HIM IN 2024! WTF DOES THAT SAY ABOUT REPUBLICANS AND OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IN THIS COUNTRY???”

You see, Kutti appears to think it’s a flex that Trump is still, by a HUGE margin, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race despite mounting evidence that he’s the most corrupt U.S. president since Tricky Dick Nixon. In actuality, it only highlights the sheer hypocrisy of the “but, but, but Hillary’s emails” party that’s supposed to be tough on crime.

But seriously, you really have to hand it to Trump supporters. Kutti, who, again, was once a publicist for the Pied Predator of the Pee-Hive, wrote a whole tweet about Trump’s legal woes and made no mention of the fact that she is also under indictment because of her loyalty to a bigot who tried to steal an election by spreading the propaganda that it was stolen from him.

Of course, people who responded to her tweet weren’t about to let her forget.

Anyway, speaking of Trump’s loyal melanated MAGA marks, Herschel Walker poked his head up from whatever corner of the sunken place he’s been hiding in since losing his bid to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate to weigh in on the Trump indictments.

Well, he kind of weighed in. Actually, it’s hard to tell if Walker is upset about Trump’s indictments in Georgia, if he supports the indictments, or if he literally has no idea “what is going on here in the great State of Georgia.”

It’s possible Walker thinks a witchhunt is happening, but that’s none of his business since he’s only a vampire-hunting werewolf.

What is clear is that Trump has the House Sambo vote locked down, and 2024 is going to be a long year.

