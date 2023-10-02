Video Of Black Man ‘Beaten By Multiple’ Florida Cops Goes Viral As Family Demands Justice

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A family is demanding justice after a video showing a Black man being handcuffed by Florida police with swollen eyes and a bloody face went viral over the weekend.

The video, which was captured by a bystander on Friday, shows Jacksonville officers detaining and arresting Le’Keian Woods, 24, after a traffic stop.

At least three officers can be seen holding Le’Keian Woods down with his chest to the ground and hands behind his back. Next, one of the officers lifts Woods’ head off the ground and slams it into the side of the curb.

When they finally picked him up to allow him to sit on the side of the curb, his face was visibly beaten and completely covered in blood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, outrage from the viral video has led to an internal review of the incident to see if any policies were violated.

“The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to AP.

But Le’Keian Woods’ family isn’t sitting around waiting to hear from the authorities whom they believe assaulted their son. According to the family, Woods was pulled over for a seat belt violation before he was brutally beaten. They also said there wasn’t a warrant for Woods’ arrest but he was on probation.

According to USA Today, Le’Keian Woods was charged with armed traffic of methamphetamine, armed traffic of cocaine, armed possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence and violation of probation.

According to the lawyer, the family recently hired civil rights attorney Harry Daniels “to fight for justice” in the incident.

Daniels told AP that after Woods was arrested, he was taken to a local hospital and was treated for his cuts and a severe concussion. And he was lucky to be alive.

“If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head in the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face,” Daniels said. “He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer.”

Daniels also compared this incident to a 2019 incident that ended in the untimely death of a young Black man.

“The incident bears a striking similarity to the 2019 killing of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson,” Daniels wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Johnson was also pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation before being fatally shot by JSO officer Josue Garriga.”

The traffic stop and beating of Le’Keian Woods comes a little more than a month after Black people were targeted and killed at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters described the shooter as a white supremacist, according to NBC News.

SEE ALSO:

Deadly Jacksonville Mass Shooting Gunman ‘Hated Black People,’ Sheriff Says: ‘He Wanted To Kill N*ggers’

Buffalo Shooting Survivors And Victims’ Families Sue Tech, Gun Companies And Shooter’s Parents