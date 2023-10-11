Southern Black Girls And Women Consortium Partner With Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation For #BlackGirlJoyChallenge

This is the Houston hottie’s second time collaborating with the SBGWC. The inaugural partnership commenced last year, in conjunction with media partner iOne Digital, when the Pete and Thomas Foundation and the organization launched the Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour.

“This collaboration symbolizes the collective strength of Southern Black Girls and what we believe will be our most impactful cycle yet,” Rogers added.

For three years, the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge has pushed young girls and women to combine their imagination and intellect to create community-friendly projects that radiate joy and promote physical and mental health, resulting in the best ideas receiving a $550 reward to bring their ideas to life.

Some previous award-winning ideas centered around art, beauty, science, health and meditation, sports, self-affirmation, and more. All ideas are welcome!

Applications are open from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25 to all Southern girls and women between the ages of 12 and 23. They must reside in the 13 states within the United States’ southern region — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, East Texas, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

Applicants must describe their joy-spreading ideas for their communities. Once the deadline arrives, the Southern Black Girls’ Youth Ambassadors and Wisdom Council committees will review applicants’ ideas and select the best Joy projects.

Before submitting any entries, applicants are encouraged to sign up for one Black Girl Joy Challenge Q&A Workshop to obtain tips on winning ideas and other things regarding the contest. The workshops occur every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct.12 to Oct.19.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium supported Megan Thee Stallion in an open letter amid Tory Lanez controversy.

Following the Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium’s collaboration with Megan’s foundation for the Joy is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour,the non-profit organization penned an open letter to support Megan, condemning violence against Black women.

“You’ve had to navigate this deeply difficult experience in the public eye, and while you’ve managed to stand strong and to keep showing up to work [despite] it all, it can’t be understated how unfair it is that you’re in this position, to begin with,” the letter read.

It concluded, “We salute you for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn’t have had to do so at all. We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

