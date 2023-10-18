Mike Huckabee Can’t Think Of Anything More ‘Embarrassing’ For GOP Than Hakeem Jeffries As House Speaker

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Guys, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is upset. He appears to be drowning in anxiety over the way Republicans are “embarrassing” themselves. Not by the things that should actually make members of the GOP blush, mind you. The right-wing politician-turned-conservative commentator isn’t turning red in the face because he’s connected to the MAGA-surrendered party that backed Donald Trump’s big and obvious lie about the fictionally stolen 2020 presidential race. Huckabee isn’t feeling second-hand humiliation because his party members have the sheer caucasity to pretend Republicans are being oppressed because Trump is now facing consequences for the “big lie” they’re still stretching themselves to deny has all been a “big lie.” Hell, Huckabee isn’t even embarrassed because all of that GOPropaganda resulted in a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. He’s not even ashamed of himself for joining other Republicans in threatening to start a “civil war” over Trump prosecutions.

In fact, Huckabee only appears to be embarrassed by his thoroughly embarrassing party because all the white-on-white in-fighting has prevented House Republicans from electing a new House Speaker, which he fears could open the door to the big, bad Black guy Democrat to take the whole thing over.

On Wednesday, Huckabee shared his concerns during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” segment. (Newsmax, is basically the Kroger brand version of Fox News, which is the Walmart brand version of actual news.) During the segment, Huckabee said the effort to elect a new Republican House speaker had been a “disaster,” and that if the GOP wasn’t careful, it would be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries—whom Democrats nominated to be House speaker Tuesday—who could end up in the big chair in this congressional Game of Thrones.

“This has gone on way too long,” Huckabee said. “There are crises across the world and it’s been, frankly, a disaster for Republicans in general. It’s just a bad look. And I think it’s time for Republicans to do what Democrats are so good at—circle the wagons. If they have disagreements, do it behind the scenes. But don’t take it out there where everybody can see the fists flying. It’s just been a disaster.” (Is that what they call “circling the wagons?” White people have weird idioms.) Huckabee also said it is “within the realm of possibility” that Jefferies could get his promotion through the support of a handful of moderate Republicans. (Real Republicans call them “RINO,” which stands for Republican Ignorance Narrows Occasionally, or something like that.)

“Can you think of anything more disastrous and embarrassing than Republicans unable to govern?” Huckabee continued. “Handing the gavel over to Hakeem Jeffries? And it’s in the realm of possibility. I don’t think it will happen. Surely not. But it’s just how ridiculous this has become.”

Yeah, Jeffries becoming House speaker is certainly a long shot, but there are plenty of “disastrous” things the Republican party should be far more embarrassed by. But that would require them to have some semblance of shame. And they abandoned that long ago.

