Donald Trump Now Claims Sidney Powell Was ‘Never’ His Lawyer, But The Internet Proves He’s Lying

Here’s a question: Does Donald Trump even know when he’s lying anymore, or has it become such a default reflex for him that he’s actually unsure if the fiction he creates in his head is, indeed, fiction or not? Honestly, whether Trump is a pathological liar or just pathologically delusional (or both…probably both), the true shame is that he’s created a political atmosphere where GOP members either have to be stupid enough to share in his lie/delusion, dishonest enough to know he’s a delusional liar and still use his popularity to the party’s advantage, or cowardly enough that they simply look the other way in order to keep their bases happy and their jobs.

But one thing is certain: Donald Trump regularly spews the most implausible, easily fact-checked falsehoods a public figure can repeat—and then he turns around and calls everything else “fake news” and the ever-gullible MAGA world just eats it all up.

Now, this man is out here trying to claim Sidney Powell was never his lawyer.

Last week, we reported that Powell—one of the most visible members of Trump’s legal team, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy Giuliani as the duo embarked on a very public and very much meritless bid to overturn the 2020 election—pleaded guilty to her role in the Georgia RICO indictment that implicated Trump and 18 others in an alleged attempt at election interference. Recently, the ex-president took to his ironically named Truth Social platform to lie and say Powell “never” represented him.

“Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!” Trump wrote. “Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS. In fact, she would have been conflicted.”

Setting aside that there is no indication whatsoever that the number of people who believe Trump’s “big lie” is increasing at all, let alone “ever increasing,” Trump is really out here acting like he’s the only one on Earth with access to an online search engine. We do not need to reach out to the Trump Campaign to confirm Powell was his attorney because they’ve already confirmed it…on-camera…at a nationally televised press conference.

“This is representative of our legal team,” Giuliani said with the entire world within earshot in November 2020. “We’re representing President Trump and we’re representing the Trump campaign. When I finish Sidney Powell and then Jenna Ellis will follow me and we will present in brief the evidence that we’ve collected over the last I guess it is two weeks.”

Oh, is that not enough? Well, we can also confirm that Trump is lying about Powell not being his lawyer by reaching out to—*check notes*—Donald Trump.

Hell, for good measure, here’s Powell testifying under oath before the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump asked her to be “special counsel to address the election issues.”

But, really, we didn’t need any of this iron-clad proof to prove Trump is lying about Powell. Again, it’s not like she was a private legal consultant working behind the scenes and away from the cameras. She and Giuliani, for several months, ran a very visible, public, out-in-the-open legal campaign—fruitless though it may have been—to overturn the 2020 election and let Trump resume getting his Tang-flavored ash all over the Oval Office furniture. If Powell was “never” his attorney, how come Trump never once objected to her being characterized and widely publicized as a prominent member of his legal team until now?

The MAGA world just lets its raggedy one-term president say any old thing and the rest of us are supposed to entertain it as at least possible truth, lest we be written off as simply being anti-Trump. Nah—the truth matters, and there’s a name for a group of people who willfully share in the obvious delusions of their leader.

It’s called a cult. These people are in a cult.

