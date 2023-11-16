Fani Willis Wants RICO Defendant, Black Voices For Trump Leader Jailed For ‘Intimidating’ Social Media Posts

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Georgia district attorney overseeing the prosecution of Donald Trump’s RICO case wants one of the former president’s co-defendants back in jail for his alleged behavior of intimidation ahead of the legal proceedings.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday filed a motion to revoke bail for Harrison Floyd, the leader of the so-called Black Voices for Trump group, who has been unable to stop ranting on social media about the charges against him. Floyd’s umbrage has mostly focused on Willis, but her filing suggests he’s spread his allegedly meddling vitriol well beyond the prosecutor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote in the motion.

The filing means it’s now up to Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to decide whether to revoke Floyd’s bail and remand him to jail before and lasting through the trial, which could start as early as March of next year and last through 2025, Willis recently predicted.

As a result, Floyd has taken to social media to rail against the charges, Willis, and apparently, potential witnesses.

To be sure, the Black Voices for Trump executive director is accused of helping his MAGA messiah harass Black election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, in an unsuccessful effort to coerce them into admitting to election fraud that absolutely never existed. The indictment says that Floyd, alongside his co-defendants Stephen Lee and Trevian Kutti, attempted to pressure Freeman to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”

In August, as a parade of Trump RICO co-defendants surrendered for their arrests, bookings and subsequent bail bonds, Floyd was the lone suspect out of 19 defendants to not have a bond in place before his surrender.

Floyd’s bond was denied due to a prior arrest in which Floyd allegedly charged an FBI agent who was trying to serve him a grand jury subpoena connected to Trump’s federal case in Washington, D.C.

About a week after being in Fulton County Jail, Floyd was finally granted a bond of $100,000 that was able to be paid only by leaning on online donations that will likely also fund his legal fees he was unable to previously afford.

But Floyd’s social media posts amid his newfound freedom have crossed the line, Willis said in Wednesday’s motion.

Examples of Floyd’s social media activity include body-shaming posts about Willis and accusing her of “chasing clout” with the RICO case.

Most recently, in response to the report that Willis wants his bond revoked, Floyd on Wednesday declared on the social media app formerly known as Twitter that the district attorney “DOES NOT CARE ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE” and asked if she was paid to seek the revocation of his bond.

Floyd also claimed in a separate social media post on Wednesday that he’s “Done Nothing Wrong.”

But Willis clearly disagrees with that sentiment. If Judge McAfee also disagrees, then Floyd will ultimately find himself [back] in a detention center that is no stranger to controversy with a history of horrid conditions and at least six deaths this year, including four in July.

