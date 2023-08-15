Op-Ed: Indicted Black Trump Supporters Exhibited House Slave Behavior In Their Treatment Of Ruby Freeman

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

White conservatives get really angry when we refer to Black conservatives as “house slaves,” but what is a house slave most known for? They’re known for betraying Black people to their white masters.

Now, maybe this doesn’t apply to all Black conservatives. Perhaps there are some Black Republicans who stand on their own political and social principles and are not intentionally serving as melanated vessels for non-melanated nationalism. But there are also Black right-wingers who are so engaged in their seat-at-the-table agendas that they are eager and willing participants in efforts to strengthen white supremacy even if it means throwing their own people under the proverbial bus (and in some instances, especially if it means that). There is perhaps no better picture-perfect example of this than the two Black former Trump campaign representatives who are now formally accused of helping their MAGA massa harass Black election workers and coerce them into admitting to election fraud that absolutely never existed.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that a grand jury in Atlanta indicted former commander-in-would-be-election-thief Donald Trump and 18 of his alleged cohorts in his failed attempt at overturning the 2020 presidential race based on election fraud propaganda Trump and his goons plucked right out of thin air. Among the 19 defendants in the indictment are ex-NYC mayor and dedicated Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Trump administration Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

But enough about the white conservative Trump allies who were simply doing what barely-closeted white supremacists do. Let’s talk about the two indicted Black Trump-humpers, former R. Kelly and Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti, and Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd. Both of the sunken-place MAGA minions are accused of aiding the ex-president and his attorneys in the harassment of Black election worker Ruby Freeman.

As we previously reported, Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, testified before the Jan. 6 Committee last year about the harassment they received due to Trump and Giuliani falsely and repeatedly claiming they were involved in the election fraud that exists only in the minds of the ex-commander-in-losing-and-lying and his idiot followers. In July, Giuliani essentially admitted he was a penguin-faced liar who made false allegations against the two Black women guilty of nothing but doing their jobs, which is why Freeman and Moss were officially cleared of any wrongdoing the month prior.

We also reported in 2021 that Kutti was caught on video offering to help Freeman by moving her to a secure location to protect her from those threatening her, but only if she confesses to election fraud that, again, did not exist.

Actually, let’s back up a little bit.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, a white Trump supporter named Stephen Lee showed up outside Freeman’s home in 2020 and told police officers that he had come there because he was “working with some folks who are trying to help Ruby out.” The “folks” he was working with were Kutti and Floyd.

From AJC:

Lee, who resides outside of Chicago, visited Freeman’s house less than two weeks after Giuliani spoke at the hearing. After that effort proved to be unsuccessful, Lee allegedly reached out to Floyd, who briefly ran for a suburban Atlanta U.S. House seat before serving as director of Black Voices for Trump. Lee asked Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman, according to his summons from the special grand jury, which cites an interview Floyd did with Reuters. Floyd told the wire service that Lee had contacted him because he believed Freeman would be more likely to trust a Black stranger. Floyd in turn reached out to Kutti, a onetime publicist for R. Kelly and Kanye West, and she visited Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021. She told Freeman that “an armed squad of federal” officers would “approach” Freeman and her family within 48 hours and said she could help if Freeman confessed to committing election fraud. Freeman declined to talk with Kutti at her door, but after calling the cops agreed to speak with Kutti at a Cobb County police station. During that conversation, which was partially captured by police body camera footage, Kutti said Freeman was “a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” She stated that she wanted to connect Freeman to Floyd, whom she described as a “high level” crisis manager “with authoritative powers to get you protection that you need.” Kutti then called Floyd on speakerphone, and the three spoke for about an hour. Freeman was pressured “to reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply,” according to her summons.

So, Floyd and Kutti reportedly agreed to be Lee’s Blacky-lackeys by harassing and threatening Freeman if she didn’t admit to non-existent voter fraud. To put that another way, Kutti and Floyd allegedly used the threat of law enforcement against a Black woman to coerce her into a false confession that would have resulted in her criminalization, and they did so in an effort to keep their orangey-white nationalist president in office and disenfranchise largely Black and brown voters by discarding their legally-cast votes.

If that isn’t house slave behavior then what is?

