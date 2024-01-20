Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Sports Horror Movie ‘Goat’ Will Feature Marlon Wayans

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Marlon Wayans will star in a sports horror movie under Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. The upcoming film, Goat, follows “the greatest of all time” athlete.

Wayans will star in the film and Justin Tipping (“Black Monday,” Nani) is on board to direct. Peele, Win Rosefeld, Ian Cooper and Jamal Watson are producers on the upcoming horror film with David Kern and Kate Oh as executive producers.

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the film is based on a spec by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. Goat centers on a promising young athlete invited to train with a team’s retiring star.

As for Wayans, he reached a milestone with his first stand-up comedy special titled Woke-ish, which premiered on Netflix in 2018. His third comedy special for HBO Max, Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, was released in March 2023. His overall deal with HBO Max included performing a stand-up special and hosting a multi-act special, which resulted in his specials Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is and Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners. The actor and comedian also appeared as a guest host on a week of “The Daily Show” last March, which was deemed a success.

Wayans’ onscreen work spans from his appearance as George Raveling in Prime Video’s Air alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Ben Affleck. In 2022, he starred in and produced Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Other recent credits include starring as Ted White in MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect opposite Jennifer Hudson, and Sofia Coppola’s Apple-A24 movie On the Rocks alongside Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

Wayans previously opened up about portraying Aretha Franklin’s abusive husband on the big screen.

“It was a lot of soul searching because we are so different,” Wayans said in 2021. “I’m not an abusive man. I’m not a jealous man. I’ve been loved by my parents, my brothers, and my sisters. I really don’t come from that world. So I had to create and imagine, and really understand why someone would hit a woman they love. And that’s because damaged people damage people. He was insecure, and he was trying to be the man again. You can also see that he [Ted White] loved her, and his intention was to love her and see her be her greatest.”

Goat’s director Tipping is a director on the rise. He’s best known for his feature Nani back in 2012. His TV credits may be more familiar to fans, which include “Black Monday,” “The Chi,” “Dear White People” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors.”

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new film.

Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Sports Horror Movie ‘Goat’ Will Feature Marlon Wayans was originally published on globalgrind.com