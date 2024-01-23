Subscribe
2024 Oscars: Here Are All Of The Black Nominees For This Year’s Academy Awards

Published on January 23, 2024

"American Fiction" Screening with Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright attends a screening of “American Fiction” at Scotiabank Theatre on December 18, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. | Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

The 2024 Academy Awards nominations have just hit the airwaves, and some of our favorites are in line to win the coveted golden statue. Awards season began at the top of January with the Creative Art Emmys, Emmys, and Golden Globes, and we saw major wins for Black actors and actresses.

When Issa Rae said, “I’m rooting for everyone Black,” it hit home. There’s no greater joy than to watch our people be honored and recognized in an industry that champions the majority. And while we often watch them get nominated and snubbed, there is pride in having your work acknowledged amongst industry peers.

MORE: Angela Bassett Finally Receives Her First Academy Award After Legendary 40-Year Career In Film

The Academy Awards (Oscars) air on March 10, and it is known as one of the most prestigious awards for people in the entertainment industry. For some actors, the aspiration is to acquire Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) Awards. Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg are some of the talents with EGOT status.

Colman Domingo received a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor for his role in HBO’s “Euphoria” in 2022. The Academy Awards nomination puts him steps closer to EGOT status.

Awards season always generates lots of emotion. Watching our faves win breeds inspiration, and listening to their acceptance speeches motivates us to keep going, even when we feel like giving up. This year, and every year, we’re rooting for everyone Black — especially considering last year when Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress for the comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Academy Awards and beat Angela Bassett, who was also nominated in the category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the meantime, in case you missed it, here are this year’s Black nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Nominees For The 2024 Academy Awards

Colman Domingo – Best Actor “Rustin”

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Jeffrey Wright – Best Actor “American Fiction”

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Sterling K. Brown – Best Supporting Actor “American Fiction”

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Danielle Brooks – Best Supporting Actress “The Color Purple”

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress “The Holdovers”

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Press Room

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Adapted Screenplay – “American Fiction”

MGM Studios Presents Atlanta Tastemaker Advance Screening Of American Fiction

Source: Derek White / Getty

