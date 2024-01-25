Florida Welcomes Back Failed Candidate Ron Desantis By Banning Funds For DEI Programs At Universities

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Florida board welcomed back failed presidential candidate Ron Desantis, by moving forward with their plans to destroy DEI programs in the state.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s 12 public universities, voted to ban the use of state or federal dollars for diversity programs or activities at the schools.

According to AP, the new law bans the use of taxpayer money to fund programs that promote “differential or preferential treatment of individuals, or classifies such individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

It also prohibits professors and instructors from teaching theories that “systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

The law doesn’t stop there.

It also prohibits tax money from being used to fund “political or social activism.”

Before joining the presidential race last spring, DeSantis signed a similar bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on DEI programs.

“The whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida. We are eliminating the DEI programs. We are going to treat people as individuals. We are not going to treat people as members of groups,” DeSantis said in a press conference featured in the video. “DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institution.”

Desantis also said, “This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda and that is wrong. In fact, if you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions.”

The new law is the latest Republican step to wage a phony war on “woke” ideology.

A similar policy was adopted last week for 28 smaller Florida colleges by Florida’s state Board of Education. Both boards also decided to replace sociology as a core requirement. Instead, U.S. history classes will take education priority in Florida schools.

“It is not being cut. If there’s a demand for sociology, that demand will be met,” said Board of Governors member Tim Cerio. “It’s just being removed as a core requirement.”

The state Education Department called the change, “an accurate and factual account of the nation’s past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies.”

Rashad Brown, an educator, advocate, freedom fighter and only certified teacher of AP African American studies in Georgia, called the bills “modern anti-literacy laws’ and said they could influence other states to enact similar discriminatory policies.

“In places like Florida you have Japanese studies, Italian studies, German studies…the only one that’s banned is African-American studies…African-American studies is American history. It’s not something separate that we’re going to let the Governor of Florida or anybody else to erase,” Brown told Madame Noire.

