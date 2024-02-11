Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Is Doing Better Following A Stroke

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

We have what the Baptist church calls a “praise report.” After suffering a stroke at age 24, Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is doing much better.

The hip-hop famous daughter updated fans, family, and friends on Instagram this week. Posting a carousel set of in-home photos, Cori looks healthy, happy, and thriving. We are here for her good spirits and positive vibes.

News of Cori’s stroke hit the internet on Thursday, January 18. While neither she nor her family shared details about the possible cause of the stroke, Cori’s battle with lupus has been public. And connections between lupus and stroke have been found in research.

Following news of her initial medical scare, Cori updated fans about her condition. In fact, she has been candid about her stroke, sharing moments of her journey along the way.

Just a few days after her reported heart incident, Cori took to Instagram with a hospital selfie. “God is working overtime, you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible…” Cori wrote on top of her temporary post. Next to her Instagram story update, Cori posed in what appeared to be a hospital bathroom with the thumbs-up sign.

Cori Broadus rocks a cute bra and panty set on the ‘gram, says she dropped 40lbs

Cori’s recent February 9 health update seems to hold a similar hope-filled sentiment. In a set of pictures, Cori poses in a string panty and bra set, white t-shirt, and fluffy slippers. Her hair is braided in two top knots. And her makeup and skin are naturally glowing and gorgeous.

Snoop’s daughter writes on social media, “After my stroke, I really wanted to get serious about my health, so I joined @goodbyelupus 4 week rapid recovery program, and I’m 40lbs down on my self care journey and I’m really enjoying it .” See her post below as we continue to send the recovering beauty good vibes!

