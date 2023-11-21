A Joint Decision: Snoop Dogg’s ‘Giving Up Smoke’ Announcement Was A Brilliant Marketing Ploy

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

It’s true: Snoop Dogg is giving up the smoke… but not the smoke you may be thinking.

On Friday, The Doggfather set off all kinds of alarms by announcing that he was “giving up smoke.”

Now, of course, this set off a huge amount of reactions on social media. While some were wishing him well with this “life change,” others were wondering if this was an early April Fools’ Joke (or a late one, depending on who you ask).

Well, Snoop cleared everything up on Monday (Nov. 20) by announcing he is giving up smoke… from his stove.

That’s right, folks! His sudden declaration was simply an ad for Solo Stove, a brand of smokeless fire pits.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop said in a press release obtained by USA Today.

Under this new partnership, Snoop will serve as the brand’s official “smokesman” and was set to release a collaboration on Monday at 4:20 PM ET (of course). You can check out the collab exclusively at solostove.com and goingsmokeless.com.

So no, Snoop is not giving up weed. He’s simply getting creative with his marketing.

To be sure, Snoop has always been about his business.

Prior to the “giving up smoke” announcement, Snoop slammed the music streaming business as being lucrative for everybody except the artists creating the music being streamed.

“Streaming got to get their s*** together ’cause I don’t understand how you get paid off of that s***,” Snoop Dogg said during an interview with Jackson at the Milken Institute Global Conference in May. “Can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That s*** don’t make sense to me.”

That outburst came months after Snoop Dogg starred in a Super Bowl commercial for the sneaker company Skechers, with which he signed an exclusive deal culminating in his signature shoe being released last summer.

In the 30-second Skechers and Snoop Dogg commercial, which aired in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of the big game earlier this year, Snoop rides high, chills, clips, coaches and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® during an action-packed day unique to the West Coast rapper. The idea behind the “All Walks of Life” commercial was conceptualized by the big Dogg himself.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to add Solo Smoke to our Christmas Wish List.

