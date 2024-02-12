‘Yeah!’ Usher’s Top Moments From His Legendary Halftime Show At Super Bowl LVIII

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Usher on Sunday night put on a 15-minute masterclass on how to perform. The mic was on. The energy was there. Usher delivered!

Your favorite celebrity’s celebrity was in the audience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Usher.

MORE: ‘Honor Of A Lifetime’: Usher Named 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Beyonce, Jay Z, Lebron James, Savannah James, Lady Gaga, Gabrielle Union, Taylor Swift and her girl crew that included Ice Spice were all in the building for the big show… we mean game.

Keep reading and scroll down to find some of the top moments from Usher’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII.

Usher Alicia Keys Halftime Show

Joined by Alicia Keys, who showcased her curvy body in a shimmering red body suit with a flowing cape, the duo reunited on stage to perform their infectious 2000s hit “My Boo.” Usher and Alicia’s chemistry was palpable. At one point, they embraced as they sang the romantic lyrics.

After months of anticipating Usher’s set list, the R&B crooner transitioned through a medley of his most beloved jams from “You Don’t Have To Call” to “Yeah!”

H.E.R’s Guitar Performace

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show was jam-packed with memorable moments and guest appearances. Jermaine Dupri (who is catching a smidgen of slack for his outfit choice), musician H.E.R, Ludacris and Lil’ Jon added to an already stellar performance. H.E.R’s rousing electric guitar performance, during “Nice & Slow,” was #Blackgirlmagic personified. It was a display of her talent that seemed to know no bounds. She is the moment.

Lil’ Jon & Ludacris

For his final song of the night, Usher assembled the crunk trio — Lil’ Jon and Ludacris — to perform his biggest song, “Yeah!” with Jackson State University’s own “Sonic Boom” marching band to represent for all historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Did we mention Usher performed while roller skating?

If Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show made you want more from him, the “Coming Home” singer has announced his upcoming world tour and just dropped a new album on Friday.

