Kelly Loeffler Of KKK Selfie Fame Whitesplains Fani Willis, Nathan Wade Relationship In Trump-Loving Op-Ed

Here’s a question: What does the relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade have to do with Donald Trump? As you all know, Willis appointed Wade to prosecute Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants accused of election interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. The case—which the whiny minions of the MAGA world were already treating like it was Jim Crow for right-wing politicians—came under even more scrutiny after an attorney for defendant Michael Roman motioned to have Willis and Wade dismissed over an alleged romantic relationship they had, which Willis eventually admitted to.

Now, Republicans across the country are acting like they’ve uncovered some huge bombshell that destroys Willis’ entire narrative and case against Trump. Don’t get me wrong, appointing an attorney Willis had a love affair with as special prosecutor in a high-profile and heavily scrutinized case like this one was, to say the least, unwise, but, ultimately, what has changed for Trump or any of the other defendants in this case?

On Monday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an op-ed written by Kelly Loeffler, the former Republican U.S. senator from Georgia who was unseated in 2020 by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The op-ed appears to be aimed at calling on Judge Scott McAfee to remove Willis from the case, which, of course, is pretty pointless considering there is already an ongoing hearing to determine whether she should be removed.

“Willis’ conflict of interest shatters any notion that the case against Trump has been prosecuted fairly. Her scheme is disqualifying,” Loeffler wrote.

How so? How does Wilis having had a relationship with Wade “shatter” any chance of Trump having a fair trial? What exactly is the “scheme” here? No matter who serves as special prosecutor in this RICO case, the alleged evidence against Trump is the same, and no changes on the prosecution’s team would make Republicans less whiney or dissuade them from pretending to be an oppressed group.

“But anything less than a complete dismissal of the case is a bandage on the open wound of a justice system that is hemorrhaging its core principle of due process,” Loeffler continued. “Too many prosecutors today are like Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg: avid partisans trading impartial justice for political calculation.”

This is the narrative that irritates the hell out of me. Loeffler—the one-term senator who couldn’t convince KKK members like the one she was caught taking a selfie with to stop showing up at her re-election campaign rallies to support her—is trying to convince us that Trump is an innocent deer caught in the headlights of Willis’ malicious prosecution as if the former president didn’t demonstrably embark on a propaganda campaign to steal an election by claiming it was stolen from him.

Here’s what I wrote about this previously:

Here’s a simple truth: Donald Trump tried to keep himself in office by spreading election fraud propaganda that has been thoroughly debunked. We know that, despite the dozens upon dozens of courts that dismissed Trump’s election fraud lawsuits for lack of evidence, Trump stayed on his campaign to lie his way into overturning the election results for months and is still currently dying on that delusional hill. In Georgia, we know that Trump pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” non-existent votes that would hand the ex-commander-in-would-be-thief a victory in the Peach State that he didn’t earn. We know that dedicated Trump-stump Rudy Giuliani has finally admitted to making false statements about the Georgia election being rigged by election workers. Yet, with all of this simple truth, Republicans are still pretending there couldn’t possibly be any merit to Trump’s RICO indictment brought on by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (or the grand jury she convinced, rather). Now, Republicans are threatening to take action against Willis for—*checks notes*—literally just doing her job.

In 2020, Loeffler was one of the loudest GOP voices echoing Trump’s claims that election fraud cost him his second term. As recently as last September, she erroneously said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever know” if Trump’s election fraud claims were true, but the fact is we absolutely do know that they were not. In 2020 alone, dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and supreme courts joined the former head of election cybersecurity, the former attorney general and the DOJ in finding that there was never a lick of evidence to support the notion that election fraud cost Trump his election.

Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign is and has always been a complete work of fiction. Loeffler and the GOP want us to believe it is the legal attempts at holding Trump and his alleged co-conspirators accountable that are borne from fiction, despite reality staring them right in their faces.

The truth doesn’t change because Willis had a romantic relationship with Wade, and Loeffler didn’t bother making any kind of a real argument. She simply continued the Republican practice of repeating the same narrative over and over again with the hopes that it would be accepted as truth.

That’s really the only strategy they have.

