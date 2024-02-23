Porsha Williams Net Worth: Amid Simon Guobadia Divorce, How Much Money Does She Have?

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

After 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams is filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.

An exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed on Thursday in Atlanta.

What happened to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia?

The divorce comes as Guobadia’s alleged past troubles with fraud and failure to obtain permanent U.S. residency status came to light in recent weeks. However, a source tells PEOPLE that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

Rather, an “ongoing matter” is the reason behind the split, according to the insider.

The duo announced their engagement in May 2021 after only a month of dating. They tied the knot a year later, in November 2022.

Guobadia, 59, has been described as a wealthy oil magnate. With the pending divorce from the reported millionaire, there is a spotlight on Williams’ net worth amid a new, likely lucrative deal with a major TV network.

The divorce news comes as Williams, 42, is prepping a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. In addition to regaining her peach, she also signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal for “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

In a statement, Williams said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Porscha Williams’ net worth

It’s unclear how much Williams’ deal with NBCUniversal is worth. However, that compensation in addition to her Real Housewives of Atlanta salary — star NeNe Leakes revealed last year how much cast members can and have earned — and any monetary settlement she may come to with Guobadia are likely to give her pocketbook a nice boost.

While it’s always tough to accurately gauge one’s net worth, the Celebrity Net Worth website estimated that Williams’ net worth is about $1.5 million.

Williams became a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2012 and has had a number of ups and downs since then. That includes in 2014 being named a co-host of the syndicated pop culture show “Dish Nation.”

