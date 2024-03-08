Mike Tyson, 57, Will Fight Jake Paul, 27, In Boxing Match Streamed On Netflix

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few years, Jake Paul has been making quite a name for himself in the boxing arena by putting together a rather impressive record at 9-1, and now the internet celebrity turned professional fighter will be taking on one of the greatest boxers of all-time: “Iron” Mike Tyson.

Yes, you read that right. The 27-year-old celebrity/boxer/WWE wrestler will be facing off against the 57-year-old legend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and luckily for everyone, it will be streaming live and exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Why they decided to make this fight happen and who actually asked for this, we have no clue, but it’s going to happen (for whatever reason) and best believe everyone who has a subscription to Netflix will be tuning come July 20th.

In a press release for the event, the two men expressed their excitement over the event and promised a helluva fight.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Jake Paul in a statement. “Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike Tyson meanwhile seems ready to lay the smacketh down on Jake Paul and show him how the OG’s of the game used to do.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Mike Tyson in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Prime Mike Tyson would’ve easily washed Jake Paul in a round or two. Weed Entrepreneur Mike Tyson at the age of 57? Yeah, we’re not sure how this one is going to end. Still, we’ll be tuning in to see how everything goes down.

No word on who will be on the undercard or who will be the “co-main event” but regardless y’all already know this fight will be trending all over social media come the night of July 20th.

Will you be watching Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson? Are you even interested in such a fight? Let us know.

