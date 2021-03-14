RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ’s ‘Marvelous’ Career

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Tributes and condolences were pouring in after learning of the untimely death of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, the legendary boxer who died on Saturday at the age of 66. Hagler’s wife said in a Facebook post that he “passed away unexpectedly at his home” in New Hampshire but did not disclose the cause of his death.

A 10-count in honor of the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler. pic.twitter.com/vpeyD5GDLZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2021

While Hagler left his mark on the world at large, the boxing community, in particular, was mourning his death while also celebrating by recognizing all of his amazing accomplishments during his legendary life and career that spanned 14 impressive years.

I’m simply stunned to hear the news of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Not only was he a living legend, but I was proud to call him my friend. He was so full of life, energy and positivity in our conversations that you would never guess what a wrecking machine he was in the ring. — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) March 14, 2021

In that time period, Hagler, a middleweight, lost just two times and scored 53 knockouts and amassing 62 wins.

But even if you were unfamiliar with the fine-tunings of boxing, chances are you knew who Hagler was, what with his signature bald head and unmatched bravado that was more times than not backed up and then some in the ring and in popular culture at large.

Just yesterday I was talking about my love of boxing as a teen/young adult & how Marvelous Marvin Hagler was one of those boxers I was captivated by, simply because he was a bad ass. A tough guy. LOVED that about him. Rest In Peace champ. My condolences to his family/ loved ones. pic.twitter.com/2CXTncaCe3 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 14, 2021

Hagler took part in some of the sport’s most iconic matches of all time, including his fights against fellow boxing legends Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy “Hit Man” Hearns, the latter of which is considered the “Marvelous” one’s greatest performance in the ring.

Hagler beat Hearns by TKO in the third round of their legendary fight in 1985.

After the match, Hagler described his motivation: “Tommy’s a good fighter, but he’s cocky. I had something for him.”

He was a no frills solid man, who brought a lunch pale filled with power, guts, pride, will, talent and character. And he fought everyone, anytime, anywhere. And he was great. He was Marvin Hagler. R. I. P. Champ. #marvinhagler pic.twitter.com/gaSAhGZwAO — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 14, 2021

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954 before going on to grow up in Brockton, Massachusetts, Hagler ultimately became a sports legend in Boston, not an easy task considering the significant athletic history in that city.

Terrible news about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. At his championship peak, he was Boston’s fifth major sports franchise all by himself. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) March 14, 2021

Hagler went pro at the age of 18 after winning the national Amateur Athletic Union tournament in the 165-pound class and spent most of the 1970s working his way up until he got a shot at the belt in 1980 when he became middleweight champion after beating then-champion Alan Minter. It took just seven minutes and 45 seconds for Hagler to turn Minter’s face into “a mess” with “blood streaming,” the Guardian recalled.

But that fight in London has also been remembered as “one of boxing’s lowest moments” since the British fans didn’t take kindly to a Black man beating up a white man.

Regardless of the racism, that championship moment paved the way for Hagler to go on to defend his title 12 times before he famously lost to Leonard in a split decision in 1987.

Talked to @SugarRayLeonard tonight about Marvin Hagler, his middleweight rival who passed away on Saturday at age 66. Said Leonard of their epic 1987 war, “it was the closest I’ve been to death.” — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 14, 2021

Hagler announced his retirement from boxing the following year but remained a celebrated figure in the sport, culminating in his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

