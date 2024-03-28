Federal Judges Rule Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Race-Neutral’ Congressional Map Is Constitutional

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of This Is Why Critical Race Theory Exists, three federal judges ruled Wednesday that plaintiffs have not proven that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature did not redistrict the state’s congressional map for a “racially discriminatory purpose,” despite DeSantis all but admitting it was done for the purpose of diluting Black voting power in a particular district.

According to CBS News, it was the second time in less than four months that courts have upheld a redrawn map of a North Florida district that elected a Black Democrat in the past. In 2022, DeSantis announced a proposal to rearrange the congressional map to “have North Florida drawn in a race-neutral manner.” The Tampa Bay Times reported at the time that “DeSantis said the current Congressional District 5, which stretches across North Florida from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, linking urban and rural Black voters in a region that was home to the slave plantations of the 1800s, ‘divvies up people based on the color of their skin.’”

So, DeSantis decided that a map that was drawn to end historic anti-Black discrimination in a particular region of Florida was racist against white people because it had too many black voters linked in one district. He essentially practiced the legislative version of white police officers seeing too many negroes gathered in one place and saying, “OK, break it up, guys! Move along, all of you!”

But apparently, DeSanits’ own admission that he changed the map for race-based purposes wasn’t enough to prove he acted with a “racially discriminatory purpose.”

From CBS: