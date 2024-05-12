Subscribe
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’

How can you tell if someone is truly worshiping or putting on a show?

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Church Members Standing in Prayerful Contemplation

Source: Willie B. Thomas / Getty

How can you tell if someone is truly worshiping or just putting on a show? That’s the question at hand after a video surfaced this weekend of Pastor Keion Henderson hushing a church member during worship. The viral clip posted by The Shade Room shows a woman crying out loudly then Pastor Keion snapping his fingers brazenly and saying, “Hush. Stop her. Silence in the name of Jesus.” Viewers took to social media in response with an overall consensus that the situation could have been handled more graciously.

 

Earlier this week, the Lighthouse Church of Houston Senior Pastor visited the Tamron Hall Show and defended his response. He explained he and church staff had previously addressed the member about her noise. ”Every suggestion that I got from every naysayer, I’ve already done. This is a four-year battle. She did it publicly after being asked not to,” he said. “As a pastor, I know the difference between disturbance and worship. What people have to understand is every time you hear a noise in church, it isn’t worship. There has to be order.”

 

What is worship?

So, what is “worship”? How can one distinguish it from “disturbance”? And how can we maintain “order” in a worship setting while not stifling the full expression of praise from those present?

By definition, worship is the feeling or expression of reverence and adoration for a deity. Historically, worship is expressed differently across denominations, cultures, religions, and regions. In the Pentecostal church, for example, loud, vibrant praise and speaking in tongues is common, while in the Catholic church solemn hymns and quiet prayers are part of the ordinary experience. In a southern Black church, regardless of denomination, you will likely witness the dance style “shouting,” and in a Christian contemporary setting you’ll often see churchgoers singing along to songs one would include in an alternative rock genre.

No matter the worship style — quiet, audible, tongues, uncontrollable, shouting, etc. — or the Spiritual gifts at work — teaching, prophesying, speaking in tongues, etc — “everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way,” as Paul states in 1 Corinthians 14:40. “Order” is determined by the context of the setting.

A “disturbance” in any of those settings would look different but, ultimately, would interrupt the flow of the corporate worship occurring.

Worship is a matter of the heart and in order to identify if someone is faking it or not you have to discern it by the Holy Spirit. Whether one expresses their worship in loud outcries or low mumbles, what’s most important is they do so “in Spirit and in truth” as Jesus stated in John 4:24. Meaning, worship should be humble and sincere, “for they are the kind of worshippers the Father seeks.”

SEE ALSO:

Looking For A New Church? How To Choose Houses Of Worship

‘Pride In The Pews’: Religious LGBTQ+ Reform Efforts Explore State Of The Black Church

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges
Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation
75 photos

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

Church worship

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Church Members Standing in Prayerful Contemplation
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’

Mother and daughter reading
Family & Parenting

Scriptures For Mother’s Day That Salute Moms All Over The World

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

Cheerful obstetrician in appointment with pregnant black woman
Health

Mother’s Day: Mapping Where The Best Black Maternal Health Care Is In The U.S.

Ode To Us Wellness Is Helping Women Of Color Seek Clarity On Motherhood
Lifestyle

Ode To Us Wellness Helps Women Of Color Decide If Motherhood Is For Them And Here’s How

'Politicon', Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2016
Politics

Ann Coulter Tells Ex-GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy She’d Never Vote For Him Because ‘You’re An Indian’

10 items
Entertainment

Mother’s Day: ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom

US-VOTE-POLITICS-WOMEN-HARRIS
News

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Surprise Video To HBCU Students For Their Commencement Ceremonies

View All
Trending Stories
Bernard Junior Polite
News

Man Shown On Video Trying To Shoot Pastor In Church Is Charged With Murdering Cousin

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson Bodycam Video Contradicts Claim Of ‘Self-Defense’ In Florida Police Killing Of Air Force Officer, Family Suggests

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

Marian Hudak
Crime

Light Sentence? KKK Flag-Flying White Supremacist Who Terrorized Black, Brown People Gets 41 Months

Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch
Entertainment

Van Lathan Breaks His Silence After TMZ Fires Him For Argument With Conservative Staffer

Seniors Short Of Graduating Complete Their High School Credits Through Graduation Academy
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Virginia Board Votes To Restore School Names Honoring The Confederacy, And Rewrites History To Justify It

Johnny Hollman black man killed by police
Civil Rights & Social Justice

RIP Johnny Hollman Sr.: Family Of Church Deacon Tased To Death By Atlanta Cop Welcomes $3.8M Settlement

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close