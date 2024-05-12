Subscribe
Health

Mother’s Day: Mapping Where The Best Black Maternal Health Care Is In The U.S.

There are still some states offering support systems that specifically work to protect and uphold Black motherhood.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful obstetrician in appointment with pregnant black woman

Source: Fly View Productions / Getty

This year’s installment of Mother’s Day ironically comes as women’s reproductive rights are under attack as a growing number of states enact increasingly restrictive laws governing women’s health care.

With data confirming that Black mothers disproportionately experience unexpected newborn complications, it’s not hard to tell who is affected most amid the sweeping legislative efforts that have wide-ranging outcomes.

MORE: Seven Ways Racism Harms Pregnant Black Women

Just last week, Florida – where nearly 20% of females aged 15 to 44 are Black – enacted a ban on abortions for women who are more than six weeks pregnant. Florida is among the mostly southern states – where 38% of all Black people in the U.S. call home – putting such laws on the books, increasing the chances of Black women being affected.

And earlier this month, an anti-DEI bill in North Carolina targeting federally-funded medical schools sparked fears that its passage could have a detrimental effect on the work such institutions are doing to combat the Black maternal health crisis.

That phenomenon includes but is not limited to mental health, as studies show that 40% of Black birthing people experience maternal mental health symptoms but are less likely to receive treatment due to various barriers such as stigma, fear and low availability of services staffed by Black providers.

There are also thousands of Black women who remain unable to access high-quality postpartum care due to barriers such as Medicaid expansion limits after their pregnancies.

The overall numbers paint a harrowing picture, as Angela Grayson, the advocacy and outreach coordinator for The Lighthouse Black Girls Projects, reminded us in an op-ed she previously penned for NewsOne:

Black women experience more pregnancy complications and higher maternal mortality rates than white women. Black women are five times more likely to report having unmet postpartum needs and twice as likely to report having postpartum depression compared to white mothers. Having higher education and income does not protect Black women from tragic pregnancy and postpartum outcomes. It remains a race and gender issue.

In fact, maternal death rates have doubled among Black women over the last 20 years.

But amid this Mother’s Day, not all is lost as there are still some states that offer support systems that specifically pertain to Black maternal health and work to foster Black motherhood.

Below is a state-by-state, county-by-county mapping tool informed by data compiled by the Health Resources and Services Administration, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, showing where and how Black women seek maternal health support in the U.S.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report has identified the top-performing maternity care hospitals dedicated to supporting Black maternal health. Twenty-six hospitals across 13 states deliver outstanding outcomes for cesarean sections and managing unexpected newborn complications specifically for Black patients, the news outlet found.

North Carolina reigned supreme with the highest number of distinguished hospitals, boasting six facilities that have excelled in managing cesarean sections and unforeseen newborn complications among Black patients.

The data on cesarean-section deliveries is important because Black women are frequently advised to opt for the procedure as a precaution against complications during vaginal delivery. The resulting bleeding and hemorrhaging from the surgery pose potential fatal health hazards. Open Democracy reported that Black women undergo cesarean sections at a rate 35.9% higher than white women. However, when performed safely and meticulously, this procedure could also prove life-saving for both the mother and child.

Dr. Allison Bryant, a co-author behind the study, used state-by-state data compiled from 2009 to 2019 to assess the growing problem. She argued that “structural” and historical “racism” may be to blame for the health crisis. However, Dr. Gregory Roth, another co-author behind the eye-opening study, claimed that environmental factors could be driving the maternal health crisis. The University of Washington official said that pregnancy-related deaths are worsening in places where people are known to have “better health.”

View the complete list of hospitals here.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Black Maternal Health: Notable Groups That Are Working On Behalf Of Mothers Of Color

Acknowledging Black Midwives As An Essential Part Of Black Maternal Healthcare

Baby Dove Uses Art To Raise Awareness Around Black Maternal Health
14 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black Maternal Health map Mother's Day

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Cheerful obstetrician in appointment with pregnant black woman
Health

Mother’s Day: Mapping Where The Best Black Maternal Health Care Is In The U.S.

Ode To Us Wellness Is Helping Women Of Color Seek Clarity On Motherhood
Lifestyle

Ode To Us Wellness Helps Women Of Color Decide If Motherhood Is For Them And Here’s How

'Politicon', Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2016
Politics

Ann Coulter Tells Ex-GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy She’d Never Vote For Him Because ‘You’re An Indian’

10 items
Entertainment

Mother’s Day: ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom

US-VOTE-POLITICS-WOMEN-HARRIS
News

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Surprise Video To HBCU Students For Their Commencement Ceremonies

Seniors Short Of Graduating Complete Their High School Credits Through Graduation Academy
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Virginia Board Votes To Restore School Names Honoring The Confederacy, And Rewrites History To Justify It

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers 37 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Low Section Of Woman Sitting On Floor
News

Sex Trafficking: Black Women And Girls Are At A Greater Risk, So What Can Be Done To Combat The Issue?

View All
Trending Stories
Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson Bodycam Video Contradicts Claim Of ‘Self-Defense’ In Florida Police Killing Of Air Force Officer, Family Suggests

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Harriott II riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama Black dock worker brawl
Video Category

Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History

Daisy Bates Signing Autographs
News

Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates Honored With Statue In US Capitol

Mark Denis Grzybowski, white Michigan man
Crime

White Man Angry Over Yard Work Accused Of Pulling Gun On Black Dad, Toddler Son

Infamous Chicago Housing Project Cabrini-Green Closes Down
Human Interest

The 7 Most Infamous U.S. Public Housing Projects

Karens 39 items
Race Matters

‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close