Subscribe
Politics

GOP Bill Makes It Illegal For Non-Citizens To Vote In U.S. Elections … Which Is Already A Crime

It's worth mentioning how important the propaganda around illegal migrant voting is to a form of white supremacist propaganda that's been popular with white Republicans lately.

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-SPEAKER

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

One thing about the GOP: Republicans are going to come up with solutions for virtually non-existent problems.

Republicans are going to craft legislation that makes voting more inconvenient under the guise of combating rampant election fraud that virtually every study has shown is not happening in America. Republicans are going to ban critical race theory from schools that aren’t teaching it. They’re going to push policy to combat anit-whiteness in overwhelmingly white cities, states, school districts and work environments. They’re going to use their legislative pens to crack down on the terror threat-level rise in violent crime caused by South American migrants while completely ignoring the migrant crime data that says the opposite is true.

And, apparently, when Republicans get bored, they apparently smush two points of Republican propaganda together in the form of proposed legislation that makes it illegal for illegal immigrants to vote in American elections.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Wait, isn’t it already illegal AF for non-American citizens to vote in American elections?” Well, yes, of course it is. But, again, Republican legislators are not going to let a little thing like reality get in the way of pointless and potentially harmful legislation.

From Mediaite:

On Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans introduced a new bill that would require all states to verify proof of citizenship for every voter in order to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections — something which is already illegal.

The latest legislative push is a key policy of former President Donald Trump who has used this talking point in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. According to the Associated Press, Johnson noted that noncitizens voting represents a  “a clear and present danger to the integrity of our election system.”

The Heritage Foundation analyzed illegal election activity in America and found an egregious, alarming, outrageous, out of control and unbelievable*checks notes*—24 instances of noncitizens voting between 2003 and 2023.
24 instances.
Now, to be fair, there was also a study conducted by the Brennan Center for Justice that found more instances of noncitizens casting votes in one election than the Heritage Foundation found in two decades. Far more instances, in fact.
Well, actually—six more instances. Maybe six. The Brennan Center analyzed 23.5 million votes across 42 jurisdictions in the 2016 general election and found approximately 30 instances of noncitizens casting votes. 
Mind you, these are rare instances that get investigated just like any other election crime, and there is zero evidence that the beyond-paltry number of noncitizens who have cast votes in any given election has been significant enough to even remotely impact those elections.  So, once again, what are we even doing here?

It’s worth mentioning how important the propaganda around illegal migrant voting is to a form of white supremacist propaganda that has been popular with white Republicans lately, including the Great Replacement Theory, which is the theory that, in part, accuses Democrats of flooding the U.S. with enough migrants to change voting demographics by making white people a minority. (Not that minorities are treated unfairly in the U.S. or anything.)

So, maybe it isn’t accurate to say these pointless and redundant Republican bills don’t serve a purpose. Maybe the propaganda is the purpose.

SEE ALSO:

‘White Privilege’: Jasmine Crockett Rips Nancy Mace, House Republicans At Hunter Biden Hearing

Latest ‘Karen’ Video Shows House Republican Virginia Foxx Telling Black Reporter To ‘Shut Up!’

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006
US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS
22 photos

RELATED TAGS

House Republicans Immigration voting

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-SPEAKER
Politics

GOP Bill Makes It Illegal For Non-Citizens To Vote In U.S. Elections … Which Is Already A Crime

John P. Shadbar
Crime

Illinois Man Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Shooting White Woman With Black Sons

HAITI-UN-WATER
News

The Caribbean Water Crisis, Its Root Causes And Effective, Affordable Ways To Improve Supply Systems

West Baltimore Daycare owner Crystal Hardy-Flowers dies from COVID-19
Family & Parenting

A National Day Without Child Care: Black Providers, Parents Explain Urgency Of The Moment

Television

Hulu’s New ‘Black Twitter’ Docuseries Spotlights Tweets For The Culture That Truly Defined An Era

Sean "Diddy" Combs Delivers Commencement Address at Howard University
Education

Howard University Makes Up For Viral Graduation Snafu With Special Ceremony For Nursing Students

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-COURT-O'CONNOR
News

The Irony: Clarence Thomas Complains He And His Wife Ginni Have Been Targeted By ‘Lies’ And ‘Negativity’

Connecticut v Iowa
Books

Brittney Griner’s New Memoir Recalls Russian Prison: ‘I Didn’t Know How Resilient I Was’

View All
Trending Stories
Claflin University Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation 75 items
Education

HBCU Commencement Speakers: Full List Of People Addressing The Class Of 2024 At Black Colleges

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Smiling 10 items
Nation

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

10 items
Entertainment

Mother’s Day: ‘What To Watch’ TV List With Mom

Ole Miss racist video
News

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Racist Ole Miss Student Who Got Kicked Out Of Frat Over Monkey Noises

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

US-VOTE-POLITICS-WOMEN-HARRIS
News

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Surprise Video To HBCU Students For Their Commencement Ceremonies

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close