Subscribe
News

Hate Crimes Targeting Black People Still On The Rise 2 Years After Racist Buffalo Shooting

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Buffalo New York for Funeral of Ruth Whitfield

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

It’s been two years since a white supremacist tragically killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket in one of New York state’s worst mass shootings. 

Unfortunately, this tragedy hasn’t been the catalyst for change as racially motivated killings and other hate crimes targeting Black people continue to rise in America. 

On May 14, 2022, Payton Gendron drove hours from his hometown in upstate New York before using an assault rifle to kill 10 Black people and injure several others at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. Those killed ranged from 32 to 86 years old.

After his arrest, investigators found a manifesto left by Gendron that espoused a racist conspiracy theory that’s become increasingly popular among those holding far-right, ultra-conservative and mainstream Republican views. The so-called “White Replacement Theory” was referenced in the manifesto.

Gendron pleaded guilty to 15 state charges, including 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, according to ABC News.

He was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mass Shooting in Buffalo New York Leaves 10 Dead

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

The victims, who should never be forgotten, were Ruth Whitfield, 86; Roberta Drury, 32; retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter Jr., 55; Heyward Patterson, 67; Pearl Young, 77; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65; Katherine “Kat” Massey, 72; Margus Morrison, 52; and Andre Mackniel, 53.

“I will always carry the scar of 5/14 and what happened to my mother. I’ll always miss her. So, I don’t expect to be healed,” said Garnell Whitfield Jr., the son of one of the victims. “I know that’s something everybody talks about. I think that’s kind of an unrealistic expectation.”

There has been positive action since the racist Buffalo shooting took the lives of 10 innocent Black people.

Two months after the racist killings, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching law.

The law criminalizes lynching, thus making the act a hate crime under federal law. The legislature, which is in honor of Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was kidnapped, tortured and lynched in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman, was successfully voted on by the House of Representatives after attempting to pass the bill for more than a 100 years.

As of yet, no one has been charged under the law.

Unfortunately, even with the law, hate crimes targeting Black people are still on the rise. 

Mass Shooting in Buffalo New York Leaves 10 Dead

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

According to ABC News, of the more than 8,500 hate crimes reported nationwide between 2020 and 2022, Black people were targeted in 52.3% of the offenses. Between 2021 and 2022, the numbers rose from 2,217 to 3,421, making Black people four times more likely to be targeted than the overall U.S. non-Hispanic Black population.

Hate crimes targeting Black people under the age of 18 rose 10% in 2020, 12% in 2021 and 14.6% in 2022, according to ABC News.

There is no doubt that legislation like the Emmett Till Antilynching law are small pieces to fixing a larger issue, but it just isn’t enough. It’s obvious that Black people are still a target and Black folks don’t need statistics to know that.

“Honestly, we shouldn’t even have to look at the FBI statistics to know that Black people in America are still victims of subjugation, of discrimination, of racism, of hate,” Whitfield told ABC News. “The fact that’s still the case all these years later tells you a lot about this country and what its intent is for us.”

SEE ALSO:

Charged With Hate Crime, Payton Gendron Facing Life Without Parole For Racist Buffalo Shooting

Emmett Till Bill: Black Leaders React To The Anti-Lynching Law Being Passed

Justice For George Floyd Timeline: Witness Who Tried To Stop Murder Wins $150K Settlement
Opening Arguments Begin In Derek Chauvin Trial Over Death Of George Floyd
77 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black people Buffalo Hate Crimes

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Buffalo New York for Funeral of Ruth Whitfield
News

Hate Crimes Targeting Black People Still On The Rise 2 Years After Racist Buffalo Shooting

TOPSHOT-US-ATTACKS-NEW YORK-NEW JERSEY
Crime

Black Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Social Media Threats To Kill ‘All’ White People In New Jersey

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Gives Public Health Briefing In Wilmington
Politics

Exclusive First Look: Biden’s Latest Ad Reminds Black America What A ‘Failure’ Trump Was On Health Care

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-SPEAKER
Politics

GOP Bill Makes It Illegal For Non-Citizens To Vote In US Elections … Which Is Already A Crime

John P. Shadbar
Crime

Illinois Man Charged With Hate Crime After Allegedly Shooting White Woman With Black Sons

HAITI-UN-WATER
News

The Caribbean Water Crisis, Its Root Causes And Effective, Affordable Ways To Improve Supply Systems

West Baltimore Daycare owner Crystal Hardy-Flowers dies from COVID-19
Family & Parenting

A National Day Without Child Care: Black Providers, Parents Explain Urgency Of The Moment

Television

Hulu’s New ‘Black Twitter’ Docuseries Spotlights Tweets For The Culture That Truly Defined An Era

View All
Trending Stories
Church Members Standing in Prayerful Contemplation
Lifestyle

Viral Video Of Pastor Keion Henderson Hushing Church Member Spotlights The ‘Difference Between Disturbance And Worship’

Connecticut v Iowa
Books

Brittney Griner’s New Memoir Recalls Russian Prison: ‘I Didn’t Know How Resilient I Was’

Ole Miss racist video
News

Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Defends Racist Ole Miss Student Who Got Kicked Out Of Frat Over Monkey Noises

House Democrats Hold Press Conference On Environmental And Social Policy In Financial Regulation
Race Matters

‘Django’: MAGA World Is Furious Keith Ellison Compared Clarence Thomas To House Slave

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
News

Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting

McDonalds Karen video
Local

Latest Karen Video Shows ‘Crazy’ White Woman Call Black Man ‘Boy,’ Challenge Him To Fight At McDonald’s

MoveOn Mobile Billboard Calling For Justice Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself From All Cases Related To January 6 Due To His Alleged Conflicts Of Interest And Corruption
Race Matters

Clarence Thomas Hires ‘Karen’ Accused Of Texting ‘I Hate Black People’ As His New Law Clerk

Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
Black News

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close