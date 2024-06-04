Subscribe
News

Shirley Strawberry Husband Hit With RICO Charges For Scamming ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Listeners

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Earnest Williams and Ericka King RICO

Source: Roswell Police Department / Roswell Police Department

The husband of popular radio host Shirley Strawberry was indicted on RICO charges this week after a grand jury found he’s been scamming Atlanta residents for years.

According to WSBTV, Earnest Williams was indicted by a grand jury under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

The 39-count indictment alleges that Williams fraudulently married Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host Shirley Strawberry, “to create this impression of some level of success and used that to scam other people,” Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten told AP.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just taking advantage of people,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “He’s been conning people since 2009 to 2022.”

Williams allegedly used his marriage to Strawberry to get access to victims and over the course of 12 years, he scammed more than 25 people out of over $750,000.

According to the indictment, Williams allegedly stole personal vehicles, motorcycles, coach buses and other properties by using bad checks or just never returning the items.

Ericka King, who was listed as Williams’ co-conspirator was also listed in the indictment for allegedly pretending to be his lawyer and falsely representing him in court. She is listed as a co-conspirator on 19 of the 39 indictments filed against Williams.

According to MadameNoire, Williams allegedly “solicited King to fraudulently assume the identities of multiple attorneys licensed to practice law in Georgia to deceive law enforcement and the courts, including by appearing in court and falsely and fraudulently representing Williams in hearings.”

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office revealed most of Williams’ victims were women who believed they were in a romantic relationship with him.

“Earnest Williams often created this impression of a close relationship or a romantic relationship with many of these victims, used those relationships to take money, vehicles, vehicle trailers, RV’s and other property from them,” Wooten told AP.

From MadameNoire:

Strawberry and Williams tied the knot in January 2015. However, MadameNoire previously revealed that he was still married to his first wife, Edith Williams, and that the pair had been married for 37 years. It also appears as though he has tied the knot four times since then.

On April 17, Strawberry filed for divorce from Williams; however, according to the court documents, the two have been separated since March 2022.

SEE ALSO:

5 Lessons You Must Learn From Shirley Strawberry’s Unfortunate Crisis

Black Women Are Breaking Barriers, Even As They Face Severe Headwinds

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year
Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys
41 photos

RELATED TAGS

Atlanta RICO Shirley Strawberry

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Earnest Williams and Ericka King RICO
News

Shirley Strawberry Husband Hit With RICO Charges For Scamming ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ Listeners

Long Island high school socially distanced classroom
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Suburban Boston Middle School, Teachers Accused Of Ignoring Repeated Racist Bullying Of Black Student

White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
News

Trial Set To Begin For White Nationalist Charged In Charlottesville’s Unite The Right Rally

House Financial Services Committee Bank Hearing
News

Maxine Waters Asks If Trump Is Trying To Incite MAGA Violence After Conviction: ‘Are They Preparing A Civil War Against Us?’

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

Sixth Man In 1989 Central Park Jogger Case Will Have Conviction Overturned
News

Who Is Alvin Bragg? Breaking Down The District Attorney’s Career Journey

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys 41 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Politics

Why Eric Trump Saying Black People Are ‘Swinging’ To Trump In ‘Spades’ Is Racist No Matter How He Meant It

View All
Trending Stories
Samuel Sterling police death in Kentwood, Michigan, 4/17/2024
Crime

Murder Charges: Michigan Cop Shown On Video ‘Running Over’ Black Man Faces Life In Prison

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

porta-potty fight video Morgan Wallen concert Pittsburgh porta-potty PNC Park.
Video Category

Gross! Video Of White Women Fighting Inside Freshly Used Porta-Potty In Pittsburgh Goes Viral

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Ricky Cobb, black man killed by police
News

Ricky Cobb’s Family Lawyers Condemn Decision To Drop Charges Against Cop Who Killed Black Motorist

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI 11 items
Crime

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close