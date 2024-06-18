Accused Racist Charlie Kirk Declares ‘White Boy Summer’ At Event Headlined By Donald Trump

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s an interesting question: What exactly is a “White Boy Summer?”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, it all started with actor Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, who “published a series of social media posts critiquing white men’s attire and behavior, culminating a month later with the release of his song, ‘White Boy Summer,’ which, of course, was a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 hit, “Hot Girl Summer.” But like all slogans that appear to be affirmations for Caucasian people, “White Boy Summer” quickly devolved into another variation of “White Power” to be adopted by white nationalist and white supremacist groups across America, which perfectly explains why it is being used and merchandised by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who clearly thought he was one of the cool KKKids when he revealed a banner featuring the expression along with hats bearing the words that were tossed into the audience during his organization’s “People Convention” in Detroit that was headlined by none other than Donald Trump. (Apparently, they had no problem being real about which “people” the convention was for.)

Bro—just look at this display of seasonless caucasity here:

Honestly, this is far too corny to even be offensive. I mean, you might feel a way about Trump co-signing the “White Boy Summer” fresh off of his pseudo-Black voter outreach campaign where he only claims solidarity with Black people when it’s politically convenient—meaning, whenever the subject isn’t Black Lives Matter, Black history, Black voting districts, Black people receiving more career and education opportunities via DEI, the Exonerated Five, Black people in need of housing, or Black people who don’t appreciate being told “laziness is a trait” we have—but it’s not like we haven’t grown accustomed to Trump and his new white nationalist campaign partners being lying, bigoted, anti-Black hypocrites who are shameless, self-serving, superficial and stereotypical when it comes to their fake and desperate outreach to the Black community.

Anyway, back to the original question: What is a “White Boy Summer?” What exactly do “White Boy Summer” activities look like?

“White Boy Summer” sounds like a rallying call for a national incel convention where men of the Caucasian manosphere (they call it the Klanosphere after dark) line up for a whitesplaining-slash-mansplaining contest where they see who can convince random women that they’re definitely wrong for choosing the bear.

There must also be a “White Boy Summer” neckbeard competition, which I’m pretty sure Ted Cruz has won for the last several years at least.

Keynote “White Boy Summer” speakers will definitely take to the stage to talk about how everybody is so overly sensitive these days, and, without a hint of recognized rony, those speeches will quickly segue into a white-tears-o-thon about the Black National Anthem, athletes kneeling during the white national anthem, and the TV and film industries not doing enough to ensure that Caucasian representation matters.

“White Boy Summer” parties will extend invitations to Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Jason Whitlock and Larry Elder, but only so they can form a quartet to sing their rendition of Uncle Ruckus’ “Don’t Trust Them New N***as Over There.” (They’ll definitely say it with the hard R because they know their audience.)

Here’s loud and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes pre-gaming his “White Boy Summer” fun with his band of generic white boys who are the living embodiment of why women double-check their purses to make sure they’re packing pepper spray.

Actually, I’m pretty sure we’ve all seen “White Boy Summer” activities play out in recent years. What was the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, if not a “White Boy Summer’s End” event with tiki-torch party favors and Nazi-style marches?

Remember the student at the University of Mississippi aka Ole Miss who Kirk shamelessly defended after he got himself booted out of the school’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity after video footage went viral that showed him making monkey noises at a Black woman who was participating in a pro-Palestine protest on campus? Well, that guy was simply trying to have himself a good old-fashioned “White Boy Summer.”

Hell, Kyle Rittenhouse became a right-wing superstar after his “White Boy Summer” activities in Kenosha Wisconsin.

Remember when members of Patriot Front got into a violent clash with members of the Proud Boys? Well, that was just a hardy “White Boy Summer” brawl.

Speaking of brawls, I’m pretty sure those white folks in Montgomery who caught that iconic beatdown on the docs of Riverfront Park are still salty about having their “White Boy Summer” activities interrupted by Black people who were having none of their Klan-ish shenanigans on that day.

Anyway, happy “White Boy Summer,” white boys. (Black people, make sure you’re packing your folding chairs.)

