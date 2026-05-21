Accessible housing remains out of reach for millions who need it most

Accessible housing remains out of reach for millions because the country has never seriously treated it as a baseline requirement, only a compliance exercise that gets minimized at every stage of development. The gap between what the law says and what people can actually find is wide and well-documented.

According to the Center for American Progress, less than 5% of U.S. housing is accessible for people with moderate mobility difficulties, and less than 1% meets the needs of wheelchair users. That shortage lands hardest on people who have no financial cushion to fund private modifications or relocate when a home stops working for their body.

Meanwhile, roughly 39 million Americans across 32 million households live with a disability, according to the Urban Institute.

With Black Americans who face disproportionately high rates of disability and have less generational wealth to fund private modifications, the accessible housing shortage isn’t abstract. It’s a direct threat to independence, dignity, and the ability to age in place on your own terms.

Why Is There a Shortage of Accessible Housing?

The shortage persists because accessibility has been treated as optional rather than fundamental, and both policy and construction have reflected that choice consistently.

Ric Nelson, executive director of Peer Power in Alaska, put it plainly: “Accessible housing is scarce because we continue to design homes as if disability doesn’t exist. Most housing in this country still assumes you can walk, climb stairs, and navigate tight spaces without issue. Until accessibility is treated as a baseline requirement, not a niche add-on, we’re going to keep failing millions of people.”

The cost and construction argument gets raised constantly, but Whitney Hill, CEO and co-founder of Snap ADU in San Diego, argues the framing is often wrong.

“One challenge is that accessible housing is often treated as a checklist problem, when in reality it is a cost, feasibility, and construction sequencing problem,” Hill said. “If policymakers want accessible housing at scale, the solution cannot just be more requirements; it has to include faster approvals, clearer standards, and incentives that help builders deliver accessibility without pricing out the very people who need it.”

Love NewsOne? Get more! Join the NewsOne Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What the ADA Does and Doesn’t Cover

The Fair Housing Act (FHA) and Americans with Disabilities Act establish legal minimums, but enforcement has been inconsistent, and standards have failed to keep pace with actual housing needs. April Reed, VP of Advocacy at Ability360 in Phoenix, described the ground-level reality: “People are facing long waitlists and limited choices.” In Phoenix specifically, she noted, “We aren’t building affordable, accessible housing or retrofitting existing housing at the rate we need to meet the demand.”

What Does Accessible Housing Actually Include?

True accessibility goes beyond a grab bar in a hallway bathroom. Reed outlined the features that genuinely make housing workable: “Wider doorways, no-step entry, no-step showers, and housing built following Universal Design make housing accessible, but it can vary based on the individual’s disability and accommodation needs.”

The features that matter most include:

No-step entries that allow wheelchair and mobility aid access from the start

Wider doorways and hallways (typically 36 inches minimum) for full clearance

Curbless showers with an adequate turning radius

Level-style door handles

Accessible kitchen and bathroom layouts

Proximity to public transit, grocery stores, and medical services

Tori Lyon, CEO of Jericho Project in New York City, pushed the definition further: “Meaningful accessibility goes beyond technical checklists. It includes thoughtful design, affordability, proximity to services and transit, and housing that allows people to live independently and with dignity.” That broader definition is what most housing policy has never fully committed to delivering.

What Modifications Help Most in Existing Homes

For homeowners who want to improve accessibility without waiting on policy change, targeted modifications to the bathroom (statistically the highest-risk room in any home) make the most immediate impact. Grab bars, roll-in showers, raised toilet seats, and non-slip flooring reduce fall risk and extend the usability of a space over time.

For Macomb County, Michigan, homeowners, Five Star Bath Solutions upgrades offer professional installation of accessibility-focused bathroom features designed to serve residents across life stages.

What Can Be Done to Improve Access to Accessible Housing?

Lyon was direct about where the solution lies: “Expanding access at scale will require stronger public investment, incentives for inclusive development, and a broader understanding that accessible housing benefits entire communities, not just a narrow segment of the population.” Nelson went further, calling for Universal Design to be treated as an expectation rather than an upgrade: “Universal Design should be as expected as plumbing or HVAC.”

Reed’s policy recommendations were concrete. Adopting Universal Design codes, utilizing advancing adaptive technology, and developing public and private partnerships represent the three most actionable paths forward. None of them requires reinventing the wheel; they require political will and genuine investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Qualifies for Accessible Housing Assistance?

Eligibility varies by program, as federal programs like HUD’s Section 811 Project Rental Assistance serve low-income individuals with disabilities. State and local programs have their own criteria, often tied to income, disability documentation, and residency. Contact your local housing authority or disability housing rights organization for program-specific guidance in your area.

Can Landlords Be Required to Make Accessibility Modifications?

Under the Fair Housing Act, landlords of most residential buildings must allow tenants with disabilities to make reasonable modifications at their own expense. In some cases, landlords in federally subsidized housing must provide accommodations at no cost to the tenant. Consulting with a local fair housing rights organization helps clarify what applies to your specific situation.

Accessible Housing Is a Civil Rights Issue, Not a Specialty Market

The people locked out of accessible housing aren’t edge cases; they’re seniors, veterans, workers recovering from injury, and families who’ve spent decades contributing to their communities. Nelson’s observation cuts through every policy debate: “The biggest misconception is that accessibility serves a small group of people. In reality, it serves all of us at different points in life.” Treating it as anything less is both a policy failure and a moral one.

Browse additional articles on this site for more content related to housing inequality, policy, and community advocacy.

SEE ALSO:

Why Including People With Disabilities Is Good For Everyone



Lawsuit Claims Disabled Man Tased By Houston Police



