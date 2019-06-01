Today is officially the kickoff for LGBT Pride Month, which is a time to celebrate the work and lives of all those in the LGBTQ community. While there have been huge strides for the community as a whole, many people in the community are dismissed or omitted from the larger conversation from the big screen, media outlets, and in politics.

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

To celebrate Pride, here are celebrities that are advocates and use their platform to help bring awareness to LGBTQ community needs. Of course, there are certainly more that can be added to this list if we inclusively add all those that are allies, but these are just a few who are doing amazing work on, and off, the big screen.

Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com