Today is officially the kickoff for LGBT Pride Month, which is a time to celebrate the work and lives of all those in the LGBTQ community. While there have been huge strides for the community as a whole, many people in the community are dismissed or omitted from the larger conversation from the big screen, media outlets, and in politics.
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
To celebrate Pride, here are celebrities that are advocates and use their platform to help bring awareness to LGBTQ community needs. Of course, there are certainly more that can be added to this list if we inclusively add all those that are allies, but these are just a few who are doing amazing work on, and off, the big screen.
Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWYANE WADE
Gabrielle Union showed up to LGBT Pride in Miami in April of 2018 with her stepson Zion. Dwyane Wade showed tons of love to his son on social media as well. This is what being a good parent is all about!
2. ROBIN ROBERTSSource:false
Robin Roberts is not only a “Good Morning America” anchor, but also a huge advocate for LGBTQ rights as well as openly and publicly out as gay.
3. WANDA SYKESSource:false
Not only is Sykes a comedian, but she’s also a strong advocate for gay rights after embracing her homosexuality after seven years of marriage with her husband.
4. LAVERNE COXSource:false
Laverne Cox slays our life every time she steps on the scene! Not only does she openly discuss her life pre- and post- operation, but why representation, and Trans representation, matters.
5. RAVEN SYMONÉSource:false
Symoné openly came out on Twitter and has since used her platform to bring light to issues within the LGBT community.
6. JANET MOCKSource:false
Mock has not only discussed and promoted #TransLivesMatter, but has consistently been an outspoken advocate for the LGBT community.
7. ANDRÉ LEON TALLEYSource:false
Talley isn’t only one of the most known editors of Vogue but also an advocate for LGBTQ rights and visibility.
8. NICKI MINAJSource:false
At one point, Nicki Minaj claimed she was bisexual. Those days are over, nonetheless, Minaj constantly promotes visibility for the LGBTQ community in her work and her interviews.
9. FRANK OCEANSource:false
Frank Ocean’s music not only touched us in a way of new creation, but he openly admitted to loving a man through his music and has constantly helped shape #BlackBoyJoy in new ways.
10. EMIL WILBEKINSource:false
Wilbekin has been noted as one of the most influential gay men (from Out Magazine) and continues to push the conversation around inclusivity in the fashion industry.
11. LENA WAITHESource:false
Waithe has shifted the pendulum in more ways than one, but she mostly serves to show that when one doesn’t see themselves represented, make the platform to shine.
12. RIHANNASource:false
Rihanna has constantly proven her allyship with the LGBT community, not only creating inclusive spaces for all to be welcome, but by publicly standing up against others who have tried to shoot down the idea of inclusivity for all.
13. JOHN LEGENDSource:false
Following President Obama‘s proclamation for same-sex marriage, John Legend showed his gratitude and support of the cause.
14. RUSSELL SIMMONSSource:false
Russell Simmons followed suit, showing his support for the proposal of same-sex marriage.
15. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:false
Honored with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards, Kerry noted the need for LGBT representation and storytelling.