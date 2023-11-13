Black Christmas Movies To Add To Your Holiday Watch List

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas is almost here and it’s time to dig into those Black Christmas movies!

It’s never too early to put on your coziest pajamas and socks and snuggle up on the couch to your favorite Christmas movies.

Although the picking of appropriate movies that showcase black and brown actors may be slim, representation has improved over the years and we want to make sure you have options that tell our stories but also fill you with holiday cheer.

According to a study reported by NBC News, the presence of Black actors and actresses in main title film roles increased by over 20% in 2022.

The number of films released with at least one main Black title actor also increased by 30%, but the number of films with Black stories at the forefront decreased by 16.7%, with only 35 films total.

The study also found streaming platforms like Netflix are helping increase representation.

Although Black actors and actresses are getting more opportunities to star in movies, our stories still aren’t getting told at the frequency they deserve.

When we do get our stories told on the big screen, Black people must support them.

Black Christmas movies do exist and in the spirit of giving, we have compiled a list of our favorites, both past and present.

From heart-warming films like “This Christmas” and “Almost Christmas” to hilarious comedies like “Friday After Next,” Black Christmas movies have been a staple in the culture for years.

Keep scrolling to see what Black Christmas movies made the list.

