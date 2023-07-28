UFO Mania: Alien Movies With Black Characters You Need To Watch

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

UFOs and aliens trend as one whistleblower accuses the United States of concealing a “multi-decade” program that captures UFOs. The U.S. Congress’ Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs held a hearing to discuss these concerns. Though movies are make-believe, there may be some truth to these alien stories. Check out a list of alien movies with Black characters inside.

The US is accused of concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday (July 26) to Congress. The Pentagon denied his claims.

Retired Maj. David Grusch’s testimony has shaken up the country and brought national conversation to UFOs, aliens and extraterrestrial beings. His highly-anticipated testimony to a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest expedition into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

He was joined by two other whistleblowers, Ryan Grave, a former Navy pilot, and David Fravor, a former Navy commander.

All three men cited the same concerning reports about these UAPs that the U.S. government is “operating with secrecy.”

Fravor also told the committee about a UAP he encountered in 2004 they named “tictac” because of its shape and size.

“The technology that we faced is far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor said about a UAP he claimed to encounter. “And there’s nothing we can do about it, nothing.

The study of mysterious aircraft or objects has probed more research as a national security matter due to concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be tied to U.S. adversaries.

Watch the entire hearing below:

So, were our favorite alien movies like NOPE, Men in Black and Alien based in fact? Us, Earthly citizens, may never understand.

While the government lies to us about UFO programs, let’s just live in Delu-lu Land with these beloved alien films.

Check out a list of 11 alien movies with Black characters the we believe are worth a watching while everyone is still talking and thinking about UFOs/

