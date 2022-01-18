2022 Urban One Honors: A Photo Book Celebrating Some Of Black Music’s Most Important People

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Urban One Honors premiered on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, and was simulcasted on the sister network CLEO TV. The star-studded event celebrating Black Excellence, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo. Last year’s event, “Women Leading the Change,” highlighted the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

This year’s theme, “The Soundtrack of Black America” aimed to put the spotlight on artists both past and present who have left an undeniable mark in the world of music.

The night was nothing short of amazing as pioneers, trailblazers, and music icons were given their flowers as we celebrated their contributions to the culture.

The audience was entertained nonstop with performances by H.E.R., Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gil, Ralph Tresvant, and Tasha Cobb-Leonard. D-Nice also took the stage for a special set that left the crowd rocking.

The beautiful and talented Eva Marcille gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the show with an exclusive segment with interviews from the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Black music was on display for the world and the night was most definitely one to remember.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis took home this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The dynamic duo has over 30 years of musical credits. They’ve written and produced music for legendary artists like Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson, and more.

This years’ Entertainment Icon Award went to Jennifer Hudson and Tash Cobbs Leonard to home the Inspiration Impact Award. Another memorable moment came when H.E.R. took the stage. The Grammy-award-winning artist set the mood for the entire show. Her eclectic sound of Soul and Hip-Hop lit up the room.

There were also appearances by Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell. Check out the list of award winners below:

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Entertainment Icon Honoree: Jennifer Hudson

Music Innovation Honoree: Timbaland

Living Legends Honoree: Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff

Inspiration Impact Honoree: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Urban One Honors was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture. Check out some photos from 2022 Urban One Honors below and don’t forget to share the Black Excellence with your friends and family.

