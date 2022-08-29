Black TV Characters That Need Their Own Spin-Off Projects

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Television aficionados everywhere have been on cloud 9 since last weekend’s premiere of House of the Dragon, the long-awaited spinoff series to HBO’s universally-beloved drama, Game Of Thrones, that aired to much fanfare between 2011 – 2019. And with just two episodes in, the show is poised to break TV records left and right.

The show, which takes place hundreds of years before GoT, has already gained widespread praise for its next-level visuals, detailed costume design, and more importantly an attempt to be more inclusive in the casting.

The character of Corlys Velaryon, the richest man in Westeros, is played by Black British actor Steve Toussaint. While it isn’t the first occurrence of melanin popping up in the Thrones universe, it’s by far the highest power ranking we’ve seen given to people of color thus far.

Character fates in the GoT universe are unpredictable, to say the least, so we wish Toussaint and Corlys Velaryon all the best in navigating through The Seven Kingdoms. If all works out, he might even get a spinoff!

When it was announced Toussaint would get the role, it didn’t sit well with some white Game of Thrones fans who believed Corlys should look more like he did in the books (side note George R.R Martin didn’t describe Corlys’ skin color in the books).

But Toussaint’s marvelous portrayal of one of the most powerful men in Westeros has won over the doubters and he has become one of the most intriguing characters on the show.

The mere thought of a whole show about a dreaded Black nobleman working his way up the ranks in Westeros is enticing, and also got us thinking about other Black characters throughout history that also deserved to lead for once. Often we’ve seen characters of color given a mere sidekick role, and even then they stand out so much that it results in fan-favorite status.

In an attempt to speak things into existence, we chose a few Black fictional figures in TV and film that we wouldn’t mind seeing at the forefront of our television screens or in theaters.

From superheroes and cartoon cuties to sassy cheerleaders and a deadly contract killer, we take a look at Black characters who’d make amazing main stars in their own show or film:

