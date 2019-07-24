Black Twitter Is Already Clowning The Mueller Hearing And It’s Hilarious

Robert Mueller is sitting before Congress to answers questions about his bombshell 400-page report. The Special Counsel’s report specifically states it “does not exonerate” President Trump on questions of obstruction of justice. However, Trump has been saying it’s a “complete exoneration.”

The 74-year-old Mueller endured questions from Democrats and Republicans, at times appearing either confused or exhausted. However, in his opening statement he did say, “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.”