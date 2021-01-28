Rest In Power: Cicely Tyson’s Legendary Career And Life In Photos

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Cicely Tyson, the legendary and pioneering actress who won seemingly every award possible for her stirring portrayals of strong Black women on the big and small screens and stage alike, has died at the age of 96. Tyson died Thursday, according to the Associated Press, which confirmed the news with the late actress’ manager.

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon,” Larry Thompson told the AP in a brief statement. “At this time, please allow the family their privacy.”

Despite her age, Tyson stayed working through last year, capping off an enviable career that began a half-century ago.

Madame Noire reports:

“Tyson, who became something of a fashion star and hair inspiration in the last years of her life, was best known for her work in films like Sounder, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, as well as The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, which garnered her two Emmy awards. In recent years, she had a resurgence in popularity, appearing in films like The Help, shows like How to Get Away With Murder, and won a Tony for her work in 2013 in the Broadway play The Trip to Bountiful.”

While she never won the Academy Award for which she was nominated, she took home an honorary Oscar in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to earn the honor.

Other notable and memorable roles that Tyson excelled at include, but certainly are not limited to, are playing Binta in “Roots,” Sweets in “A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But A Sandwich,” Constantine Jefferson in “The Help,” and, most recently, Ophelia Harkness on the hit TV show, “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Tyson always showcased her inimitable acting range, accepting roles from the solemn (as Harriet Tubman in “A Woman Called Moses”) to the frivolous (Myrtle in “Madea’s Family Reunion”). But one constant was her persistent excellence no matter the character she was portraying.

She was equally as impressive away from the acting set, ultimately being bestowed with the Presidential medal of Freedom by Barack Obama.

Tyson recently released her memoir, “Just As I Am,” which delves into the Harlem native’s introduction to the performing arts, her career as a dancer and her pivot to acting. Aside from highlighting the barriers that Tyson has broken in the industry, the book takes a deep look into her personal life; candidly chronicling the friendships that she developed with influential individuals whose work stood at the intersection of the arts and social justice including Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Harry Belafonte, Maya Angelou, Aretha Franklin and others. In “Just As I Am,” she also writes about her connections to creatives in the industry now, like Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and Viola Davis, who are standing on the shoulders of the trailblazers that paved the way.

Keep reading to see a glimpse of Cicely Tyson’s legendary life in photos.