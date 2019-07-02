People Are More Outraged At Colin Kaepernick Getting Nike To Pull A Betsy Ross Flag Sneaker Than Children Dying At The Border

Selective outrage is key in our current media cycle. People are having a hissy fit that Colin Kaepernick recommended that Nike not make a Betsy Ross-themed sneaker for the Fourth of July. She is credited as the first person to make an American flag. Well, people are losing it.

The Wall Street Journal claims Nike removed Fourth of July sneakers from stores because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among the people who said the shoe could be considered offensive. The shoe was reportedly an Air Max 1 USA with a flag that had 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.



Nike or Kaepernick, who has an endorsement deal with Nike, have not confirmed the shoes were pulled because of him but an email statement did read, “Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag.”

In case you forgot, in August 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. He famously said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” Eric Reid also kneeled with Kaepernick.

Colin sparked a national conversation and he became one of the many Black public figures Trump attacked on social media. Other players began kneeling with Colin but soon enough they were all standing for the National Anthem as Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL.

It is some serious selective outrage, again, considering our crisis with children at the border.

As of May 2019, seven migrant children have died in custody according to NBC News.

The New York Times reported, “Children as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears, are caring for infants they’ve just met, the lawyers said. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teenage mothers are wearing clothes stained with breast milk. Most of the young detainees have not been able to shower or wash their clothes since they arrived at the facility, those who visited said. They have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap.”

