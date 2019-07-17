Happy Birthday To Diahann Carroll! Ten Times The Legend Slayed

Today, the legendary Diahann Carroll turns 85 years old. She is a true trailblazer, knocking the doors down on stage and screen.

Born in Bronx, Carroll became the first Black woman to win a Tony for best actress in 1962. In 1968, her TV series “Julia,” the first series on American television to star a Black woman in a nonstereotypical role debuted and she received an Oscar nomination for “Claudine” in 1974.

This queen has been grinding for decades. Check out some of her epic moments below.