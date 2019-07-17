Happy Birthday To Diahann Carroll! Ten Times The Legend Slayed

Today, the legendary Diahann Carroll turns 85 years old. She is a true trailblazer, knocking the doors down on stage and screen.
Born in Bronx, Carroll became the first Black woman to win a Tony for best actress in 1962. In 1968, her TV series “Julia,” the first series on American television to star a Black woman in a nonstereotypical role debuted and she received an Oscar nomination for “Claudine” in 1974.
This queen has been grinding for decades. Check out some of her epic moments below.
1. On the set of ‘Dynasty’ in 1985…Source:Getty
(Photo by NikWheeler/Corbis via Getty Images)
2. Diahann Carroll at Sydney the Opera House in 1973…Source:Getty
(Photo by Antony Matheus Linsen/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)
3. Diahann Carroll in London in 1964Source:Getty
(Photo by Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
4. With the legendary Sidney Poitier in 1964Source:Getty
(Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) a
5. Young Miss Carroll in 1965Source:Getty
(Photo by Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
6. With the legendary Julie Andrews in 1972Source:Getty
(Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)