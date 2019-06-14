Six Moments That Happened On June 14 Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

June 14th was a very interesting day in America.
Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump’s 73rd birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday.
But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump’s birthday.
1. Drake and Chris Brown's Infamous Brawl
On this day in 2012, a hip hop battle took place when Chris Brown and Drake got into a fight at a club in NYC. Allegedly, the beef was over Rihanna, but no one knows for sure. What we do know is that bottles were thrown, charges were filed and Rihanna never commented on the drama.
2. The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937
On this day in 1937, the Marihuana Tax Act, which placed a tax on the sale of cannabis, passed the House of Representatives and weed became decriminalized — for a moment. .
3. Marla Gibbs' Birthday
On this day in 1931, actress Marla Gibbs was born. She is best known for her roles on hit shows like “The Jeffersons” and “227.” At 87 years old, Ms. Gibbs is still thriving in her nearly five decade career.
4. Flag Day
On this day in 1977, the adoption of the flag of the United States took place. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day.
5. MC Ren’s Birthday
Lorenzo Jerald Patterson, also known as MC Ren, was born on this day in 1969 in Compton, California. Ren is most known for being part of the hip-hop group NWA.
6. Cheryl Adrienne Brown
On this day in 1970, Cheryl Adrienne Brown became the first Black woman to compete in the Miss America beauty pageant by winning the Miss Iowa pageant.