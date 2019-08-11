Happy Eid-al-Adha! Beautiful Images Of Muslims Celebrating Across The World

UPDATED: 8:52 a.m. EDT, Aug. 11, 2019 —
Eid-al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, is a two-day Islamic holiday celebrated around the world. Beginning this weekend on Saturday and ending Sunday, Muslims traditionally give praise for when Allah appeared to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of his faith.
The celebration typically begins the day after the hajj, a five-day pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia that is considered the fifth pillar of Islam.
During the Eid-al-Adha festival, Muslims gather in their best garb to eat traditional food, exchange gifts and pray. Check out some of the beautiful images from Eid-al-Adha celebrations that have been taking across the globe.
A little Muslim girl prays as others perform the Eid Al Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) prayer at an open area in Abuja, Nigeria on August 11, 2019. (Photo by Sodiq Adelakun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the holy Prophet Ibrahim’s (Prophet Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. Eid-al Adha is the one of two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Muslim children gather to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer in Atebubu, Ghana on August 11, 2019. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the holy Prophet Ibrahim’s (Prophet Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. Eid-al Adha is the one of two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals. (Photo by Musa Alcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)