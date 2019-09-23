Everything We Know About Former NBA Player Andre Emmett’s Murder

Tragic news hit the sports world and community members at the start of this week. According to USA Today, former NBA Player Andre Emmett was killed in Dallas early Monday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, around 2:30 a.m., Emmett was “approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects.”

Someone passing by found Emmett several hundred feet from his home and dialed 911. He was transported to a hospital where he died, according to Dallas police. Witnesses reported to police that they saw two suspects get into a white Chrysler 300 to flee the scene. His death was still under investigation.

Emmett was the No. 35 pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and the then-New Jersey Nets over the course of his career. He also participated in several NBA developmental league teams and spent a lot of his career overseas.

Recently, Emmett hooped in Ice Cube‘s Big3 league, which also included many other former NBA players.

“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett,” the league posted on Twitter. “Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Before his NBA career, Emmett played at Texas Tech University for four years (2000-04) under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, where he was the second-leading scorer in the history of the program.

“Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it,” Texas Tech Basketball tweeted out on Monday. “Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create. Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre.”

Emmett often posted about his Dreams Really Exist foundation on his Instagram page where he mentored kids, particularly in athletics and life skills. Emmett was a father and he died at 37 years old.

You can check out tributes to him, including one from Ice Cube, via Twitter below.