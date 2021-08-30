Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana

UPDATED: 5:15 p.m. ET, Aug. 30

Originally published: Aug. 29

Rescues and recovery efforts were underway in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida‘s powerful wrath that began when the storm made landfall on Sunday afternoon. Residents who failed to evacuate before Hurricane Ida arrived were left stranded amid a widespread power outage left in the wake of what was at first a Category 4 storm before it weakened overnight to become a tropical storm.

The end results were roofs ripped off homes and other structures sustaining significant damage and heavy flooding, according to photos and videos that have been emerging from the Louisiana coast and inland to cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Some of Louisiana’s parishes were not only left without electricity but also lacking running water.

Amazingly, only one person has been reported dead from Ida, which primarily affected the same area hit by the historic Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago to the day.

Winds reached speeds of up to 150 miles per hour, drenching the Gulf Coast and causing flooding at a time when its residents were dealing with the competing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged in the region in recent weeks.

The combination made for an all-out emergency in and near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, which is located about 97 miles south of New Orleans, which was already feeling the effects from Ida, including and especially the high winds and heavy rains as well as the nearly 1 million city residents going without power as Hurricane Ida charged inland.

Eight Louisiana parishes were under an extreme wind warning out of fear that “widespread destructive” winds could reach speeds of up to 135 miles per hour, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

While Louisiana was the first state directly hit by Ida, meteorologists at the National Weather Service predicted that “life-threatening impacts will spread” into neighboring Mississippi.

“Take cover now!” the warning said. “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to a safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life.”

The Clarion-Ledger in Mississippi reported that heavy rains from Hurricane Ida were already being felt in the state on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of schools and businesses have already announced their closures for Monday and multiple counties in Mississippi were issued warnings and curfews amid power outages and road closures. In Jackson, the state’s capital city with a population that is more than 82% Black, the mayor declared a state of emergency

There was at least one death reported as of late Sunday night.

However, if anybody requires rescuing or any similar help, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Hurricane Ida would prevent that from happening until Monday morning at the earliest.

“It’s weather dependent and quite frankly, before the weather gets good enough for us to respond it’s also going to be dark,” Edwards said on Sunday. “We will be ready at first light tomorrow morning to go out to those areas that we know already have received the most damaging impacts from the storm.”

Edwards emphasized later: “Nobody should be expecting that tonight a first responder is going to be able to answer a call for help.”

That was likely not what the residents of Jefferson Parish wanted to hear.

NOLA.com reported that Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she had already fielded about 75 rescue requests from her constituents who decoded against evacuating before Hurricane Ida landed.

Jefferson Parish was also experiencing significant flooding, Lee Sheng said.

“It looks very, very bad,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said of the barrier island at the southern tip of the parish. “The surge is very high.”

In addition to the emergencies caused by Hurricane Ida, Louisiana and Mississippi are the states with the top two highest rates of new COVID-19 cases and their hospitals are already stretched extra thin, two opposing forces that could collide to disastrous effects as rescue and recovery begins following the powerful storm.

