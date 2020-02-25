Where’s Gayle King? People Ask Why Just Snoop Dogg Is On ‘Red Table Talk’

Gayle King continues to leave folks divided with her question towards Lisa Leslie that caused people like Snoop Dogg to call her out of her name. The rapper caused a wave of discussion for threatening King and calling her a “b*tch.” Some believed Snoop’s words were warranted, while others wholeheartedly believed it was misogynistic, specifically towards a Black woman.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Interviewing Snoop Dogg About Gayle King Has People Crying Real Tears Of Sadness And Laughter

Jada Pinkett Smith wants to facilitate the conversation with an upcoming “Red Table Talk” episode where she has Snoop on the show. However, many people on Twitter were wondering — where’s Gayle King?

King was the one who brought up the rape allegations against Kobe Bryant when she interviewed Leslie for “CBS This Morning” in early February. The two talked about a myriad of things concerning the late basketball player’s life, but the part that went viral involved King’s question to Leslie: “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman as a WNBA player?” Leslie responded, “It’s not complicated for me at all” and she didn’t believe Bryant to be that “kind of person.” King followed up with, “But Lisa you wouldn’t see it though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it,” to which Leslie replied, “And that’s possible. I just don’t believe that.”

The whole segment caused outrage with many people believing it was disrespectful to bring up the rape allegations against Bryant when his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their kids were still grieving Kobe’s death and their daughter Gianna‘s death in a helicopter crash. King got slammed by social media, along with a few high-profile rappers, including Snoop Dogg who told King via an Instagram post, “Respect the family and back off b*tch before we come get you.”

The verbal abuse and threats King received sparked conversation on how Black women are spoken to, and whether the vitriol against King was warranted. Only a few people came to King’s defense, including Marc Lamont Hill, Michael Eric Dyson and former baller Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

Considering the first clip from the upcoming “Red Table Talk”, Smith was on King’s side as well. “When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle but you were talking to me,” Smith said on the show. “Oh no,” Smith continued, to explain her initial reaction to Snoop’s comments towards King. “Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.”

In another teaser clip for the show, Snoop explained his “intent.”

“I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure that the message was across that ‘we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids.’ That’s what the whole intent was. To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving, and let’s give them that respect.”

Some people still believe Snoop didn’t have to go on “Red Table Talk” in the first place and King should be the one on the show to apologize.

I am disturbed by the clip I have watched from Snoop's appearance on Red Table Talk. He should not have entertained this nonsense. I can't believe they got him like that- it's painful to watch. It should've been Gayle sitting @ that table issuing an apology to the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/HtT0wlfU4a — Melissa Frank (@WhatAWebWeWeave) February 23, 2020

how about invite Gayle on the show and discuss her insensitivity to Vanessa during her time of grief . And also tearing down the mans legacy not even a week after he passed — JORDYN BABY❣️ (@_mixedbombshell) February 23, 2020

Some people thought King didn’t need to be on the show and appreciated Smith’s heart-to-heart with Snoop for his derogatory statements.

Glad Jada is doing this. Saw Snoop's disappointing rant at Gayle & my first thought was, homeboy really need to take a seat on Jada's Red TableTalk. @RedTableTalk #Redtabletalk

https://t.co/oYwHqPNCGp — d.b.🌸 (@DBrown99944) February 24, 2020

Either way, the question is still valid as to whether King was contacted for the episode. It appears we’ll have to wait and find out when the episode premieres on Facebook Watch on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO:

Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Had Basketball Legends Bringing The Tears And Laughter Twitter Needed

Amy Klobuchar Is Slammed By Black Man She Prosecuted: ‘She Gave The Police Free Reign’