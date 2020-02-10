Sunken TV Host Jon Miller Gets Dragged For Bigoted Oscar Comments

A host for the ultra-conservative outlet BlazeTV, Jon Miller, was getting dragged to oblivion for his bigoted comment that might’ve been better left off Twitter.

On Sunday, the South Korean film “Parasite” made history by winning four major awards at the Oscars. It won Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and the coveted Best Picture, making it the first international film in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history to win such an honor. Bong Joon Ho also won Best Director and throughout the night, he showed his gratitude by speaking mostly in Korean.

For some reason, this angered sunken conservative host Miller, who actually spent time and energy to post a trash tweet.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller started. “Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.’ Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.” Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

Miller then felt the need to clarify with another tweet writing, “‘These people’ are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.”

Still bigoted Mr. Miller, no matter which way you fry it.

Soon, celebrities like John Legend happily crept in Miller’s comment section to drag his narrow-minded, xenophobic comments. “Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun,” replied Legend.

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, NBC and MSNBC contributor Katie Phang, replied “Hey Jon, if you don’t like Koreans,” then she proceeded to type something in Korean.

Hey Jon, if you don’t like Koreans: 개 새 끼 꺼 저 라 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 10, 2020

Joon Ho gave speeches for his wins in Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Directing and although he spoke a little bit of English, most of his words were in Korean. He had a translator close by for people like Miller who couldn’t fathom an awards show where English wasn’t spoken the whole time.

In each of his speeches, Joon Ho had kind words and he even showed deference to the directors in the room who inspired him such as Martin Scorsese.

“Thank you so much, when I was young and studying cinema there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is ‘the most personal is the most creative,'” said his English translator. Then, in English, Joon Ho explained, “That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese” to which the entire audience stood up and applauded the influential 77-year-old filmmaker. Scorsese was present for his Oscar-nominated movie “The Irishman.”

Joon Ho even honored Quentin Tarantino with his translator saying “When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his lists. He’s here thank you so much.” Then Joon Ho followed up in English, saying “Tarantino, I love you.” Tarantino was present for his Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Despite all this, Joon Ho’s wins were still too much for Miller and people were happy to drag the BlazeTV host. Check out some of the commentary below.