Jordan Neely’s Funeral In Photos And Videos

The funeral for Jordan Neely is scheduled to take place Friday at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, NY.

Photos of his casket making its way into the church hours before Neely’s homecoming, along with a video of the family arriving at the church flooded social media.

Family and friends also gathered at the church to pay respects to Neely, who was killed earlier this month after a white man put him in a deadly chokehold for a reported 15 minutes.

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine who decided to take the law into his own hands by using lethal force while Neely was in the throes of a mental health crisis, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing but remains free as millions of dollars pour into an online fundraiser created by Penny’s law firm to pay for legal fees.

Penny’s arrest came nearly a full two weeks after eyewitnesses claim he came up behind Neely and placed the 30-year-old in a sprawling chokehold over what’s been described as a perceived threat from the homeless man on the subway.

“The justice system needs to send a clear, loud message that vigilantism has never been acceptable,” Al Sharpton said in a statement emailed to NewsOne last week. “Being homeless or Black or having a mental health episode should not be a death sentence.”

Rev. Al Sharpton is slated to deliver the eulogy with support from Senior Pastor, Rev. Johnnie Melvin Green.

“As we face sorrow, pain and uncertainty in the wake of Jordan’s senseless killing, it is crucial that we come together in the spirit of healing, action and perseverance,” Green said to the New York Daily News last week. “I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.”

Check out photos and videos from Jordan Neely funeral below. We will be updating this post with new pictures and descriptions of the service throughout the day.

