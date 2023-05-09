Subscribe
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Justice For Jordan Neely: NYC Demands Accountability For Vigilante Subway Chokehold Homicide

Published on May 9, 2023

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death

People attend a rally on May 5, 2023, in in Washington Square Park in New York City to protest the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was choked to death on the subway. | Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

More than a week after the brazen vigilante chokehold homicide of Jordan Neely, an unarmed Black man on a New York City subway train, the person who killed him has avoided any criminal responsibility. New York City, as a result, has been overcome with anger not only about the killing but also that Daniel Penny, a Marine, has apparently been able to get away with it.

The aforementioned factors have collided in spectacular fashion in the Big Apple as organized protesters legally exercise their First Amendment rights to demonstrate against a criminal justice system that seems entirely too eager to forgive a white person for committing a crime for which a Black person would have been immediately jailed and charged criminally.

Protesters have taken to the streets, the subway system and at least one major bridge by disrupting traffic in all three places in an effort to bring attention to the miscarriage of justice surrounding Neely’s chokehold death last week.

It was on May 1 when witnesses said Neely boarded an F-line subway train in Manhattan and began screaming about being hungry. Neely also reportedly said he didn’t care if he was jailed or died. He then took off his jacket and threw it to the floor when Penny came up behind Neely and placed him in a sprawling chokehold for at least 15 minutes, squeezing the life out of the homeless man who witnesses claim was not being violent or threatening. At least two other men helped Penny restrain Neely. First responders couldn’t revive Neely at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Police arrested Penny the same day but quickly released him without any criminal charges. Now, it appears that the prospects for Penny to be charged with any crime related to what a medical examiner ruled was a homicide are few and far between.

Neely’s family said Monday through their attorneys that Penny should be arrested called out the non-response of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has also been the target of protesters’ collective ire.

Last Friday, Penny’s legal team released a statement claiming Neely was “aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers,” directly contradicting claims from eyewitnesses.

On Monday night — the fifth straight night of protests — violence marred the demonstrations, according to CBS News. Nearly a dozen protesters were arrested in Manhattan and the NYPD tweeted a photo of what it said was a Molotov cocktail that officers allegedly found on Monday night.

The investigation into Neely’s homicide was reportedly set to be presented to a grand jury this week, which suggests an unwillingness on the Manhattan District Attorney Office’s part to bring criminal charges despite the medical examiner ruling the death a homicide because of the brutal chokehold.

Keep reading to find some of the most compelling photos from New York City-wide protests demanding justice for Jordan Neely and fort Daniel Penny to b e arrested and criminally charged for the subway chokehold homicide.

1. May 8

Vigil to honor the life of Jordan Neely in New York Source:Getty

2. May 8

Vigil to honor the life of Jordan Neely in New York Source:Getty

3. May 8

Vigil Held In New York City For Jordan Neely Source:Getty

4. May 8

Vigil Held In New York City For Jordan Neely Source:Getty

5. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

NYPD officers arrest protesters in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station during a “Justice for Jordan Neely” protest that began outside the Broadway-Lafayette station.

6. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

More arrests in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

7. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

More arrests in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

8. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

More arrests in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

9. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

More arrests in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

10. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Protesters stand on the train tracks at the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

11. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

A protester climbs on a bus stop as a member of the NYPD looks on during a march from the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

12. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

A protester waits to be loaded into an NYPD van after getting arrested in the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

13. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

14. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Protesters stand on the train tracks at the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

15. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Protesters hold subway doors open at the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

16. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Middle finger to the law.

17. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

18. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station

19. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

20. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

An arrest in Manhattan.

21. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

In Manhattan.

22. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

In Manhattan.

23. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

24. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

25. May 6

Black Lives Matter protest to demand justice for death of Jordan Neely Source:Getty

In Manhattan.

26. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Broadway/Lafayette Street subway station.

27. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

28. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

29. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

30. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

No justice, no peace.

31. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

NYPD officers fill the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station platform after arrests.

32. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

33. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

At the Lexington Ave/63rd Street subway station.

34. May 6

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

A memorial for Jordan Neely continues to grow outside of the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where Daniel Penny choked him to death.

35. May 6

U.S.-NEW YORK-BLACK MAN-DEATH-PROTEST Source:Getty

36. May 6

U.S.-NEW YORK-BLACK MAN-DEATH-PROTEST Source:Getty

37. May 5

Outrage Grows After Chokehold Death Of Man On Subway Source:Getty

Protesters gather for a “Justice for Jordan Neely” rally in Washington Square Park in Manhattan.

38. May 5

US-social-transport-NEWYORK Source:Getty

Activists demonstrate during a ‘Justice for Jordan Neely’ protest outside the Manhattan Courthouse.

39. May 5

Protesters in New York demanding justice for Jordan Neely Source:Getty

In Washington Square Park.

40. May 5

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death Source:Getty

Outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

41. May 5

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death Source:Getty

In Washington Square Park.

42. May 5

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death Source:Getty

In Washington Square Park.

43. May 5

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death Source:Getty

At the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

44. May 5

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neelys death Source:Getty

At the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

45. May 4

Protesters Rally in Brooklyn in Outrage Over Jordan Neely's Killing Source:Getty

Protesters rally outside of Barclays Center and march over the Manhattan Bridge.

46. May 4

Protesters Rally in Brooklyn in Outrage Over Jordan Neely's Killing Source:Getty

On the Manhattan Bridge.

47. May 4

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neely's death Source:Getty

In Brooklyn.

48. May 4

New Yorkers protest Jordan Neely's death Source:Getty

In Brooklyn.

49. May 4

US-social-transport-NEWYORK Source:Getty

Police prepare as protesters gather at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn.

50. May 4

TOPSHOT-US-NEWYORK-SOCIAL-TRANSPORT Source:Getty

Protesters gather at Barclays Center Arena.

Daniel Penny Jordan Neely New York City
