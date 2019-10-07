Twitter Demands Justice For Joshua Brown Independent Of The Dallas Police Department

This weekend, many people were in shock to hear Joshua Brown, Botham Jean‘s neighbor who testified during the Amber Guyger murder trial, was shot and killed. There are many theories circulating on social media, but ultimately people are asking for an independent investigation outside of the Dallas Police Department.

Lee Merritt, attorney for the Jean family, broke the news on social media on Saturday, “Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family.”

Joshua Brown was shot in his mouth & chest. He was exiting his car at his apt when he was ambushed & shot at close range. His mother asked my office to help find out who murdered her son. She suspects foul play. He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/k0KizSLMHi — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Merritt confirmed Brown was killed but a suspect or motive is not known.

“The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department… Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family,” Merritt wrote. “The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized [sic] to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”

Merrit also appeared on CBS this morning, saying, “Was this related to the trial? There’s no clear indication of that.” Watch below:

A key witness in the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer is now dead, and police are trying to find out who killed him. Joshua Brown, Botham Jean's neighbor, was shot to death on Friday. @OmarVillafranca explains. pic.twitter.com/rOo3UxNWFV — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 7, 2019

Brown, who said he lived directly across the hall from Jean, testified that the two never formally met but said he could always hear Jean singing. That seemed to be an indication of the acoustics in the apartment building. Brown, like the other neighbors who testified, claimed he never heard any verbal commands being given before he heard the gun shots fired that killed Jean. Brown delivered an unforgettable and emotional testimony. Watch below.

