Twitter Demands Justice For Joshua Brown Independent Of The Dallas Police Department

This weekend, many people were in shock to hear Joshua Brown, Botham Jean‘s neighbor who testified during the Amber Guyger murder trial, was shot and killed. There are many theories circulating on social media, but ultimately people are asking for an independent investigation outside of the Dallas Police Department.
READ MORE: Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp For ‘Unconstitutional’ Behavior After Amber Guyger Sentencing
Lee Merritt, attorney for the Jean family, broke the news on social media on Saturday, “Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family.”
Merritt confirmed Brown was killed but a suspect or motive is not known.
“The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department… Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family,” Merritt wrote. “The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized [sic] to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”
View this post on Instagram
Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family. An ADA has confirmed that it was in fact Brown who was killed although they have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department. Brown’s testimony stood out as a fact witness who was approaching his apartment directly across from Botham Jean’s apartment when shots rang out. Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution. His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. We have more work to do deal with the constant threats to our community both from within and without. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family. The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.
Merrit also appeared on CBS this morning, saying, “W
Brown, who said he lived directly across the hall from Jean, testified that the two never formally met but said he could always hear Jean singing. That seemed to be an indication of the acoustics in the apartment building. Brown, like the other neighbors who testified, claimed he never heard any verbal commands being given before he heard the gun shots fired that killed Jean. Brown delivered an unforgettable and emotional testimony. Watch below.
Twitter is demanding justice for Joshua Brown. See the reaction below: