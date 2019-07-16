Caucasian Rage! From Trump To Lindsay Graham, When White Men Attack

White male fragility is serious. Many times when they feel like their privilege is being threatened, all Caucasian hell breaks loose. Sadly, we have a president whose very delicate and racist ego put him on the constant attack. But Trump represents the savagery of Caucasian rage.

Paul Krugman of The New York Times explained this white rage back in October of 2018. “There have been many studies of the forces driving Trump support, and in particular the rage that is so pervasive a feature of the MAGA movement,” he wrote. “White male rage isn’t restricted to blue-collar guys in diners. It’s also present among people who’ve done very well in life’s lottery, whom you would normally consider very much part of the elite. In other words, hatred can go along with high income, and all too often does.”

It appears the the Republicans know Caucasian rage is a selling point. Sen. Lindsay Graham lost it when he called Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez communists. Grahama ranted on Fox News just yesterday, “Well, we all know that (New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and this crowd are a bunch of communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border, the border patrol agents, ‘concentration camp guards.’ They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins. They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America.”

Watch the disgustingness below:

tps://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1150748086488240128

We also can’t forget Brett Kavanaugh when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. From the moment he sat dow, he was hysterical. The next justice on the Supreme Court screamed, cried and refused to answer questions — all while telling everyone how much he worshiped beer but never had a drinking problem.

Not surprisingly, Kavanaugh got huge praise from the president. And we all know if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexual assault while they were in high school, wasn’t even remotely angry during her testimony, she would have been framed as being “out of control.” Yep, privilege even supports you when you are the one accused of wrongdoing.

However, the toxicity of the white male ego isn’t just in politics. We see it in Hollywood icons like Mel Gibson or so-called journalists like Bill O’Reilly.

Revisit some of the wildest white male breakdowns below: