Our current President doesn’t even get his wife a present for Christmas. The New York Post once reported he “has a history of not giving Christmas gifts to his wife.” Trump is admittedly a “bad-present person” and said in 2005, “Everyone gives me presents and I never open them. I’m like a bad-present person.” A source also told Hollywood Life that “Melania says he’s next to impossible to buy for.”

MORE: #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies Is Still A Must-Watch For The Holidays

How romantic…

Therefore, we had to reflect on the days when there was Christmas cheer in the White House during the Obama years. Not the stock market crashing, a possible government shutdown and a man who cares more about himself than the country. See the beautiful videos and photos below of an Obama Christmas.

See the beautiful images below.

When There Was True Love At The White House During Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com