UPDATED: 10:12 a.m. ET, Jan. 17, 2020 —

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was celebrating her birthday on Friday. And if you forgot to send your best wishes, her husband — a guy you might have heard of who goes by the name of Barack Obama — made sure everyone knew how much he loves his wife.

MORE: Polling Suggests Americans Still Hoping Michelle Obama Will Run For President

By using some clever wordplay to profess his devotion to his better half, the 44th president of the United States tweeted four images of the lovebirds posturing for the camera in apparent marital bliss that should be relationship goals for everyone.

“In every scene, you are my star,” he tweeted to his 112 million followers about our forever first lady. “Happy birthday, baby!”

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

With their polar opposites running the White House, this genuine public display of affection from our Forever First Couple was a nice change of pace as Obama’s successor prepares to defend himself in a Senate impeachment trial and the current first lady keeps herself scarce.

So while Trump is making American hate again, we are trying to do the opposite. Here are nine reasons why we will always love Michelle Obama.

9 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For Former First Lady Michelle Obama was originally published on globalgrind.com

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE