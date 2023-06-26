Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Awards Bring Out Black Hollywood

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards red carpet was a sight to see as a bevy of our favorite celebs hit the plush pink carpet in fab fashions.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech made their red carpet debut as a couple, showing up to culture’s biggest night in all-black looks.

Best New Artist nominee Lola Brooke was a standout in a chain dress and gold accessories.

Coco Jones looked stunning in Laquan Smith while Ice Spice showed off her curves in a barely-there mesh dress.

During the show, Coco Jones got emotional as she accepted the award for Best New Artist at the 2023 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles earlier today.

The emotional starlet took to the stage while rocking a stunning two-piece ensemble and curly hair to accept the award. While on stage, Jones gave a heartfelt acceptance speech while fighting back tears. ‘I am so happy – oh, thank you, Jesus,’ the 25-year-old singer said, wiping away tears, as she accepted the award. ‘It has been a long journey,’ she continued. ‘Thank you, God, for rocking with me the whole time. Thank you to my culture, who has stood beside me, raised together, been a really long journey, thank you to my team, thank you for taking a chance on me.’

Following her big win, Coco took to the stage to perform her hit single and proved to everyone why she’s the Best New Artist winner as she performed in front of an excited crowd who sang every word.

This is years’s African nominees also showed out on the red carpet:

Live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre, BET alum Terrence J and influencer Pretty Vee hosted the 2023 BET Awards pre-show.

Drake lead the 2023 BET Award nominations with seven nods, followed by Glorilla who scored six noms including ‘Best New Artist.’ 21 Savage and Lizzo earned five nominations each, while Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each garnered four nods.

Busta Rhymes was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The most-talked-about moment of the night was the special Hip Hop 50 performance starring names like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

Check out photos of the red carpet below:

