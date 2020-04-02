Snoop Dogg Slammed For Criticizing Black Women’s Hair When No One Asked Him

Just when you thought there might be a sliver of hope for Snoop Dogg after his “Red Table Talk,” the rapper continues his toxic tour of coming after Black women.

Recently, soul singer Ari Lennox hopped on Instagram Live to share her attempts at putting on and securing a wig. The humorous video included live messages from her followers like “Girl you need a wig cap” to which Lennox responded, “Where am I supposed to get a wig cap!” alluding to the many places that are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the clip was all fun and games, Mr. Snoop Dogg decided to hop in TheShadeRoom comments section of the video and write, “Grow your own hair what happened to those days.”

He immediately received backlash from mostly Black women in the comments section, especially because Lennox is usually not known to wear wigs in the first place. The R&B songstress is often flaunting her styled natural hair proudly.

One Instagram user commented, “@snoopdogg she has hair idk what’s men issue with women and hair but this is a debate that y’all will never win.” Another user wrote, “@snoopdogg wigs are a protective STYLE and will still grow your ‘own’ hair.”

It’s ironic that Snoop came after Lennox, considering she sided with the rapper when he slammed Gayle King for bringing up the rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant in her interview with Lisa Leslie. “Fu** Gayle and fu** Oprah, ya’ll are some self-hating pieces of shit fu** a**es,” Lennox said in an Instagram Live video. “I’m not here for anybody tearing down that legendary man…I don’t believe it, never did fu**ing believe it. Ya got me fu**ed up.”

Eventually, Lennox apologized for “acting like an a**” on her Tumblr page. “I see what’s being said and I feel the pain of those I genuinely hurt and I’m sorry,” she wrote. “I realize I need to stfu and stay offline. It’s so mentally draining trying to do good and it comes out completely detrimental. I’m sorry for triggering people and I’m sorry if I caused any trauma. Im sorry for victim shaming, swear that wasn’t my intent.”

The Internet didn’t forget Lennox’s hateful words towards King, however, considering people like Snoop Dogg were now criticizing Lennox.

“Ari Lennox supporting Snoop Dogg disrespecting Black women by dragging Black women, only for Snoop to drag her unprovoked is a proverb,” one Twitter user wrote. “The Lion that fights it’s own Pride to protect Hyenas, will one day be their source of food.”

Ari Lennox supporting Snoop Dogg disrespecting Black women by dragging Black women, only for Snoop to drag her unprovoked is a proverb. The Lion that fights it’s own Pride to protect Hyenas, will one day be their source of food. Didn’t y’all learn anything from the Lion King? pic.twitter.com/WJnTxswnJm — Doreen 🌴✨ (@DoreenGLM) April 1, 2020

At one point, Snoop apologized to King after he threatened her and called her a “bi*ch”. The 48-year-old even went on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” as part of his apology tour. But it’s clear you can’t change someone with a sexist history overnight.

Lennox reportedly responded to Snoop’s hair critiques in a now-deleted Instagram post where Snoop is in a blonde wig. Lennox captioned the picture, “Uncle I just…I just thought we had an understanding…”

Ari lennox’s response to Snoop Dogg 🥴😭 pic.twitter.com/QUYcOaYgNJ — Eboñi Meraki 🥀 (@Eb_Ebb_nEbby) April 1, 2020

You can check out more critiques of the former wavy-haired Doggfather, as well as some critiques of Lennox, in the tweets below.