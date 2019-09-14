Trifling Trump Attacks Joy-Ann Reid And Twitter Drags Him To Hell

Trump is obsessed with Black people who criticize him. The latest person who has him in a tizzy is MSNBC commentator Joy-Ann Reid.

Trump Tweeted just hours ago, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

See below:

This is nothing new from Trump. His racism is clearL housing discrimination lawsuits in the 1970s, the racist birther movement against Obama, the Muslim travel ban (a federal judge said it was racist), the Exonerated Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in theNew York Times in 1989), saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, etc.), but ignoring people like Eminem… just to name a few.

Even Michael Cohen‘s testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in March, he said, “He is a racist. The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries ‘shitholes.’ In private, he is even worse. He once asked me if I could name a country run by a Black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.”

He continued, “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only Black people could live that way. And, he told me that Black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

Twitter is going off about Trump’s latest racist moment. See below: