‘Girl, Please Stop Talking’: Twitter Celebrates Whoopi Shutting Meghan McCain Up On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain‘s white privilege was once again left in ruins when she tried to do her regular talking over people on “The View” and got monumentally checked by Whoopi Goldberg.

The moment came when the co-hosts were talking about the ongoing impeachment process for Donald Trump. Co-host Sunny Hostin was completely disturbed by the Republican-led Senate, which features politicians who were quick to impeach and convict former President Bill Clinton back in the 1990s for perjuring himself, however, they are not willing to impeach and convict Trump, who allegedly conspired with the Ukrainian government to investigate presidential nominee Joe Biden during the 2020 elections. “That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led senate,” Hostin vented.

For some reason, McCain took Hostin’s words a little too personally and responded by throwing out her credentials. “My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyze along with being a ‘View’ co-host. My job is to analyze the politics of it.”

McCain kept trying to tell Sunny what her job is and Sunny clarified that she was talking about the Republican Senate, not Meghan. Eventually, the two were talking over each other, so Goldberg did what she usually does and tried to end or transition the conversation. But of course, McCain wouldn’t let up. “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever,” she whined.

This is when Whoopi snapped, “Girl, please stop talking!” Then, McCain agreed that she would shut up, but continued with a snide remark, “I won’t talk for the rest of the show. No problem.”

This is when Goldberg responded with “I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.” Whoopi then tried to explain how McCain was being rude, but surprise, surprise, Meg kept talking. This is when Whoopi ended it for real with “We’re not doing anything….how about this….we’ll be right back,” and cued a commercial break.

The moment instantly set off a Twitter storm where people praised Whoopi for shutting McCain down. “Finally Whoopi put the child in her place,” one Twitter user wrote. “Get her Whoopi! Get her!! Why don’t they just get rid of Meghan? She was so rude and disrespectful. Whenever Sunny makes an excellent point, she throws unnecessary tantrums for no reason,” wrote another user.

Christmas definitely came early for a lot of people. You can check out more reactions to the classic TV moment below!